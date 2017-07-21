Oilers are on the rise

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry EA-WR running back Zach Womack (6) carries the football behind a lead block by guard Zach Kincade (57) during the Class 3A playoffs in Carlinville in 2016. With most of their lineup back for ‘17, the Oilers are working hard this summer to build on last year’s success.

The East Alton-Wood River football team turned in an improved season last year.

But practice makes perfect and the team has spent the summer working hard in hopes of turning in another memorable season. Team members have been participating in 7-on-7 tournaments, attending voluntary summer camps two nights per week and perfecting their conditioning in the weight room.

EA-WR finished last year with a 6-4 mark, its first winning season in a decade (2006) and qualified for the postseason for the first time in 10 years, too.

Garry Herron starts his third year as head coach in the fall. The Oiler alum said competing in 7-on-7 tournaments gives him quality time to instruct. The team will compete in four 7-on-7 tournaments by the end of the summer.

“This gives me time to work on different things,” Herron said. “I can stop and teach in a 7-on-7 tournament. There’s more about these tournaments than where the ball is or the score. This also gives the kids that are coming in, the freshmen, the opportunity to learn the whole system.”

He also said the summer camps give him the time to work on football fundamentals.

“This gives us the opportunity to teach new kids things like helmets and shoulder pads,” Herron said. “We also do drills and basic assignments. This makes practice easier when we start. The freshmen can really see how the upperclassmen work.”

The summer routine also gives the chance for players to lay a foundation in conditioning before the first practice in August.

“Our kids get a jump start,” he said. “In working out two times a week, our kids get the chance to use their body in different ways. We can keep up the tempo and move fast.”

EA-WR’s first scheduled practice is Aug. 7.

“I think we’ll be ready to get going by that time,” Herron said. “We didn’t lose a lot of kids last year. Most of our team is back. The coaching staff and the players have the determination to continue going in the right direction.”

Besides EA-WR qualifying for the playoffs for the first time in 10 years, it also placed second in the Prairie State Conference.

The Oilers return a plethora of key pieces from last season, including standout running back Zach Womack (1,442 yards, 17 touchdowns) and Gabe Grimes (978 yards, 10 touchdowns) and quarterback Justin Englar (869 yards, 10 touchdowns) on offense. Womack was the AdVantage News Football Player of the Year last fall.

Also returning for EA-WR will be linebacker and guard Zach Kincade, who had 109 total tackles and 4 sacks a year ago. Linebacker Dominic Scroggins, wide receiver and linebacker Zach Wells, tight end and linebacker Lukas Westbrook, running back and defensive back T.J. Lawson and guard and defensive tackle Hunter Morales will also be key returners, along with plenty of other experienced players.

“It’s good to bring back as many starters as possible,” Herron said of the upcoming season. “But we don’t want the kids to be complacent. We want to work toward goals and let the results speak for themselves. We just want to keep going up from here.”

Herron has been in the coaching game for several years. He served as an Oilers assistant from 2003-07, then spent two years as an assistant in Jerseyville (2008-09) and also worked as an assistant at Roxana (2011-14) before returning to EA-WR for his second stint, this time as the head coach.

The Oilers will start the 2017 season on Aug. 25 against Breese Central. It will take on Civic Memorial in the second week. This represents a change in the schedule. Last year, EA-WR opened with Dupo on week one and took on Taylorville in week two. It won against Dupo (47-0) but suffered a defeat at the hands of Taylorville (45-6).

The Oilers lost in the first round of the playoffs to Carlinville in a 76-19 rout. In looking at this year’s senior class, Herron thinks this edition of the team can find more success.

“This senior class has worked very hard,” he said. “I don’t know where we’ll be in October or November, but they’ve really worked very hard.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter