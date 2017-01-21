Oilers ready for big final run

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp EA-WR head wrestling coach Dave Sobol chats with 160-pounder Jake Erslon on Dec. 3 at the Civic Memorial Tournament. Sobol is retiring at the end of the school year after 27 years as a teacher and coach at EA-WR. The Oilers are looking for a big run to close out his career.

The Class 1A postseason is going to be a bittersweet time for the East Alton-Wood River Oilers’ wrestling team. They hope the sweet taste of success will provide the lasting final flavor.

Head coach Dave Sobol is retiring after 27 seasons at EA-WR High, while Drew Sobol (106), Zac Blasioli (132) and Jon Wright (285) are wrestling their final prep campaigns with the Oilers.

“It hasn’t hit me yet,” coach Sobol said. “It didn’t hit me in golf until I was walking down the 18th fairway with Drew at state and it hit me kind of hard then. I thought of all the great players I had, so I’m sure this will hit me pretty hard at (wrestling) state. I avoid thinking about it, because for 27 years I’ve been around this school.”

From a shop teacher to head coach in wrestling, golf and baseball to an assistant coach in football, coach Sobol has seen a lot in his career and worn many hats. As he wears his final coaching hat in wrestling this season, he knows he has plenty to celebrate.

“We’ve got a great group of kids and I can’t remember having so much fun,” he said. “They work so hard. Some of them aren’t blessed with a ton of talent, but they’re blessed with good work ethics and that will carry them on. This is way more than just our sport of wrestling. They have the type of work ethics where they will grow up to be fine young men.”

Blasioli’s work ethic has seen him drop his weight from 152 pounds to 132 this season. That comes on the heels of a second-place finish at the 1A state tournament in 2016 at 152.

He’s ranked second in the state at 132 and owned a 15-1 record entering this week. Blasioli’s only loss is to Collinsville’s Jacob Blaha, 5-3, at the Mascoutah Tournament.

“He’s walking around and he’s not even cutting weight; he feels great, the classroom is going well, it’s a lifestyle change,” coach Sobol said of Blasioli. “He committed to that change and it doesn’t just affect wrestling: it’s his personal life and grades and everything about him.”

Blasioli spent the last weekend on a college trip to Oklahoma City University, which has a high-profile National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics wrestling program.

Coach Sobol said Blasioli has another solid prep state run in him — hopefully ending with state gold — and then a great college career in front of him to boot.

“Going from 152 to 132 shows the college coaches this kid is so flexible,” he said. “If they want him at 125 he’ll be at 125; if they want him at 141 he’ll be at 141. It just shows his versatility and he’s already got some God-given ability. Combine that with his work ethic and he’s going to be fine ... I believe he’ll be my first All-American wrestling, even though I won’t be his college coach. Zac Blasioli will end up a collegiate All-American.”

Then there’s Drew Sobol, entering the week with a 25-1 record on the mat this season and ranked third in 1A at 106 pounds. It marks his fourth season at 106 pounds with the Oilers. He finished fourth in the state as a junior.

Sobol and Blasioli are fresh off tournament championships at the Mount Olive Tournament on Jan. 7. Sobol won at 113, while Blasioli was tops at 132. Sobol never even surrendered a point in four years at the Mount Olive Tournament, winning the crown every time.

“Zac and Drew I’d like to consider two elite athletes that we have at our school and Drew naturally in two sports (golf and wrestling),” coach Sobol said. “We know we have Drew and Zac and the possibility of them becoming two state champions. They push themselves and they push everyone else to succeed.

“Austin Hammond, you see him progress so much and Adam Copeland and Jake (Erslon) and big Jon (Wright) and that all stems from Drew and Zac because it exudes from them, their passion and hard work and nobody wants to be the weak link. It’s just kicked up everybody and I can’t remember seeing more dedicated kids than I am now.”

The remainder of the EA-WR lineup, when it enters the 1A Mount Olive Regional on Feb. 4, will include Austin Hammond (120, 13-14), Hunter Morales (145, 13-11), Jake Erslon (160, 11-5), Adam Copeland (220, 11-11) and Wright (285, 14-6).

After regionals, the road continues with the Vandalia Sectional on Feb. 11 and the individual state tournament at State Farm Arena in Champaign on Feb. 16-18.

Remembrances from the plethora of athletes and students he’s encountered over the years are sure to creep into Sobol’s mind along the postseason road too, and he’ll embrace them all and enjoy the ride.

“I pinch myself all of the time to be around such good kids and the success they’ve had and what’s to come, too,” he said. “When it all hits you is when you think about the people that broke you in and where you are now. There are a lot of things that flicker through the head now and then.

“We talk about athletics, but I’m equally as proud of all the kids that went on to be so successful; my kids that went on to be great husbands, great fathers and great at their chosen professions. I’d match my record with any teacher in the country because I’ve been truly blessed with some great, great kids that went on to be so successful.”

He and Oiler nation hope there can be a few more EA-WR success stories on the mat this winter season to add to that list.

