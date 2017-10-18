On the prowl

When Abby Korak was approaching the finish line in the girls race of the Southwestern Conference meet on Oct. 13 at the O’Fallon High Milburn campus, she saw something she had never seen before — a finish line ribbon.

“It was something I’ve always dreamed about,” the Edwardsville sophomore said.

Korak was all smiles after becoming the first runner to break the ribbon in the girls meet. She finished with a time of 17 minutes, 52 seconds to win her first SWC championship.

Korak also helped the Tigers win their third straight conference title. Edwardsville had all seven of its runners finish in the top 15 and won the meet with 18 points.

“We were hoping to do it again and we did, so it’s really nice to see all of the hard work pay off so we can do it again,” Korak said.

Now, Korak is looking to help the Edwardsville girls turn in another strong postseason. The Tigers will compete in the Class 3A Belleville West Regional at 10 a.m. Saturday. The sectional meet will be at Wilson Park in Granite City on Oct. 28.

Edwardsville will look to win its third straight regional title on Saturday.

“I’m very nervous, but I think our team can do really well,” Korak said.

The Edwardsville boys also are looking to celebrate their third straight regional title. They also are looking to qualify for state for the second straight year.

EHS won the SWC boys championship with 23 points to complete the sweep. The Tigers had five runners place in the top 10 to capture their first SWC championship since 2008. Last year, Edwardsville finished in a tie for first with O’Fallon, but the Panthers were awarded the championship because of a No. 6 runner tiebreaker.

“After this (SWC) race, everyone’s confidence has been boosted about how well we can perform for the postseason,” said EHS sophomore Jack Pifer, who placed fourth in the boys race. “We all ran solid races today and I think everyone’s healthy and feeling good that they can really work hard in the postseason. We put in a lot of work and I think we’re ready to perform very well in the postseason.”

Both boys and girls teams are enjoying outstanding seasons this fall. Besides the SWC meet, the Tigers also swept titles in the Madison County meet, the Granite City, Edwardsville and George Havens Invitationals and the Tiger Classic. The girls team won the Peoria High Invitational on Sept. 30.

Coach George Patrylak said he was thrilled his squad picked up the sweep at the SWC meet, making it the first time since 2005 the Tigers won conference titles in the both boys and girls races.

“Obviously, when it comes to the Southwestern Conference, we have a lot of talented runners,” he said. “I know Southwestern Conference and cross country have been known as O’Fallon the last several years. It feels nice for us to be able to secure both varsity titles this year. There’s not a guys or girls program in the state that I respect as much as I do O’Fallon. If you’re being competitive with their programs, then you know your team is doing it the right way.”

Pifer, seniors Francesco Romano and Holden Potter, juniors Roland Prenzler, Max Hartmann and Todd Baxter have been among the top runners for the EHS boys team.

Patrylak said he’s been pleased with the way Potter has been performing after sophomore Zach Walters suffered an injury earlier in the season. Potter had three top-10 finishes.

“Holden Potter is one that even as a sophomore that I saw potential as a varsity athlete, but for whatever reason, it didn’t click,” Patrylak said. “But when he got to his senior year, he wanted to be part of that top 7. Once Zach went down, he made it his personal mission to make sure that he wasn’t just a member of a team and he was going to be a fifth man and that made a difference.”

The EHS girls team has a talented group that includes Korak, juniors Abby Schrobilgen, Jaycie Hudson, Maddie Miller, Elise Krone and Hannah Stuart, seniors Melissa Spencer and Katelyn Singh and freshman Emiley England.

The Tigers turned in their best performance of the season at the Peoria High Invitational, winning the meet with 44 points at Detweiller Park, the site of the state cross country meet. Korak won the individual championship with a personal-best 17:30.8.

“That was super duper exciting,” Korak said. “I was really happy. I couldn’t have done it without my team pushing me the whole way.”

Korak is in her second season with the cross country program. Last year, she was a solid addition to the Tigers, finishing in the top 25 eight times, including a pair of wins in the Madison County and George Havens Invitational.

This fall, Korak has competed in five races. She also had second-place finishes in the Granite City and Edwardsville Invitationals and 14th in the First to the Finish Invitational in Peoria.

Korak hopes to end her sophomore season with another trip to Peoria. The Tigers have competed in state in each of the last four years.

“It’s going to be pretty nice,” she said. “Hopefully, it’s good weather and we all can get PRs and really prove something from the south.”

