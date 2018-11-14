One day, two races

Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park, a challenging 1.25-mile oval track in Madison, will host the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards on Saturday, June 22.

The 150-mile race will take place in conjunction with the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series 200. The event is unusual in that Gateway Motorsports Park will be the promoter of the NASCAR race and Track Enterprises will be the promoter of the ARCA event.

“We wanted to give the fans two great races on the same day, and I think we have done that with the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards and the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series,” Track Enterprises’ Bob Sargent said. “It will make for a great Saturday evening of racing in the St. Louis area.”

“Our 2019 promotional campaign promises that ‘Action is the Attraction,’” GMP Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair said. “In keeping with the spirit of that theme, we are delivering the ultimate doubleheader. Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy watching practice, qualifying and two incredible shows with just one ticket. Our track has delivered some memorable racing in the past and this very special night should be one that everyone will be talking about for years to come.”

There have been seven previous ARCA Racing Series events at GMP, dating back to Mark Gibson’s win in the inaugural race in 1997. Ten-time series champion Frank Kimmel won the 2001 race and the late Bryan Clauson won in 2007. After an 11-year hiatus, the series returned in 2018 and Sheldon Creed scored the victory en route to the series championship.

Ticket renewals for current GMP NASCAR ticket customers began on Monday, and general on-sale ticket purchases will start on Friday, Nov. 23, at Gatewaymsp.com or Metrotix.com.

As part of GMP’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday special promotions, all online ticket fees will be just $1.

Adult tickets begin at only $40 and GMP will offer special packages for early ticket buyers. In keeping with GMP’s family-friendly pricing policy, all general admission tickets for children age 15 and younger are free.

For information on the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, including complete 2019 schedule information, visit ARCARacing.com.

2019 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards schedule

Feb. 9: Daytona International Speedway

March 9: Five Flags Speedway (Pensacola, Fla.)

April 14: Salem (Ind.) Speedway

May 4: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville

May 19: Toledo Speedway

May 31: Pocono Raceway

June 7: Michigan International Speedway

June 22: Gateway Motorsports Park

July 19: Iowa Speedway

July 26: Pocono Raceway

Aug. 18: Illinois State Fair

Sept. 14: Salem (Indiana) Speedway

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, call (618) 215-8888 or visit the website.

