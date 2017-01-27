× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Roxana sophomore Christian Bertoletti and the Civic Memorial Eagles pose together after finding out they qualified for the IHSA boys’ bowling state tournament. The team includes (from left) Devin Davis, Zach Cathorall, Zach Hagen, Bertoletti, CM coach Trent Morgan, Gage Jennings, Gordon Madrey and Cort Jackson.

When the Civic Memorial Eagles found out they qualified for the IHSA boys’ bowling state tournament on Saturday, Roxana sophomore Christian Bertoletti was the first person to congratulate them.

When Bertoletti found out a minute later that he clinched a state berth, he was immediately congratulated by the Eagles.

“I know all of them pretty well,” Bertoletti said. “They’re like my brothers. It’s like one happy family.”

Bertoletti placed fifth with a six-game score of 1,353 and CM finished fourth with a 6,158 at the Collinsville Sectional on Saturday at Camelot Bowl. The top six teams and top seven individuals not on a state-qualifying team advance to state.

Bertoletti and the Eagles will represent Greater Alton at the two-day state tournament, which begins at 9 a.m. today, Jan. 27, and ends Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

Bertoletti is the first Roxana bowler in program history to qualify for state. He will bowl at lane 9 at state.

“It’s already a big accomplishment for me,” Bertoletti said. “If I do well at state, it will make it that much better.”

CM, which will bowl at lane 25, will be making its second state appearance in three years. In 2015, the Eagles finished 19th in the first day at state and didn’t qualify for the second day.

“I know (former CM) coach (Shawn) Callies went to state with a good team, so we have to keep that up, too,” first-year CM coach Trent Morgan said. “We can’t go up there and bow out on the first day. I keep asking our players what’s our goal and that was make it to the second day of state. And if we can do that, that will be icing on the cake.”

CM qualified for sectionals by finishing second with a 6,000 at the Alton Regional on Jan. 14.

The Eagles got off to a slow start at sectionals, bowling a 934 in the first game before shooting a 5,224 the rest of the way. CM was in fifth with a 3,027 going into the lunch break.

“We started off a little slow because we were getting a feel for how the lanes will be for the day and we were all a little tight, but as we were loosening up and started getting it going, it started to fall together,” CM senior Gage Jennings said. “We really pulled it together towards the end.”

The Eagles shot a 3,131 and missed only 13 spares in the final three games.

“It’s really great that we ended up making it because there were a couple of us coming in this thinking maybe we wouldn’t make it and maybe we had to do it individually,” CM senior Devin Davis said. “But our main goal was to do it as a team. We started off kind of slow, but we ended up making our way back.”

Jennings finished with a 1,310 and Davis shot a 1,309 to lead CM. Zach Hagen bowled a 1,259 and Gordon Madrey finished with a 1,223.

Davis shot a 152 in the first game before bowling a 1,157 the rest of the way. The senior shot a 662 and didn’t miss a spare in the final three games.

“I’m actually really proud of myself about that because my spare game has been pretty terrible lately,” Davis said.

Jennings, who bowled a 667 in the first three games, said he’s thrilled that he’ll get to end his high school bowling career with a trip to state.

“It means so much to me,” he said. “I’ve been bowling on the team for three years and it’s the first time that I got my chance to go to state. It really means a lot to me. It holds a place in my heart.”

Bertoletti was in 15th with a 676 after three games. He shot a 677 in the final three games to move up 10 spots and came up one place short of getting a medal.

The Roxana sophomore bowled over 200 in all six games at sectionals and was one of just four bowlers to accomplish that feat.

“I just tried to keep my mental game as strong as it could be,” Bertoletti said. “I tried not to get down on myself and get angry and keep making spares. Making spares is key in this sport. You’ve just got to stay up and keep your mental game because this game is 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical.”

A year ago, Bertoletti won the Taylorville Regional, but didn’t qualify out of sectionals. Last week, the Roxana sophomore bowled a 1,282 at the Alton Regional to qualify for sectionals for the second straight year.

“I really wasn’t going into regionals trying to win it,” Bertoletti said. “I was trying to advance to sectionals and I really wasn’t looking to win that one, either. I was trying to move on.”

The Alton Redbirds’ three-year streak of state tournament appearances came to an end on Saturday after they placed 10th with a 5,951 at sectionals. They also didn’t have any individual state qualifiers.

Jared Cochran shot a 1,301 to lead Alton, which was in 12th with a 2,855 after the first three games in sectionals. The Redbirds won the Alton Regional by 333 pins to advance to sectionals.

