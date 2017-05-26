One to remember

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Roxana girls soccer head coach Lori Yates talks to the Shells during halftime of the Class 2A Columbia Sectional semifinals on May 16. It marked the first time the Roxana girls soccer program ever advanced to a sectional during a storybook 14-3 campaign.

First experiences are always memorable, so the 2017 girls soccer season definitely won’t be forgotten at Roxana High School.

The Shells accomplished a first in program history — winning a regional championship. They produced a gaudy 14-3 record and came from behind to defeat Mater Dei 2-1 in the Class 1A Olney (East Richland) Regional finals on May 13.

Unfortunately, Roxana ran into a buzzsaw in Columbia in the semifinals of the Columbia Sectional, losing 3-0 to end its special season. It was a season that saw the Shells go 5-2 in the South Central Conference and win their third straight Wood River Classic championship when they beat Mascoutah 2-0 on April 18.

“Our goal all season was to win regionals,” RHS head coach Lori Yates said. “This was a bonus for us. We’ve never been in this territory and we knew coming in that Columbia is an amazing team. We had to pack it in, play defensive and play our game.

“I couldn’t be any happier of this team. They’ve come a long way and learned a lot.”

It’s been baby steps for the Shells, who battled rival Marquette Catholic in a 2-1 loss at the 1A Marquette Regional finals a year ago. They finished with an 11-6-2 mark in ‘16.

In 2015, Roxana was 12-7 and lost to Civic Memorial in the opening round of the 1A CM Regional by a score of 5-0.

That was the freshman campaign for the Shells’ solid group of juniors in 2017, paced by offensive stalwarts Emma Lucas, Haley Milazzo and Brynn Huddleston and goalie Braeden Lackey.

Lucas enjoyed her best season with the Shells in ‘17, leading the team with a whopping 69 points.

“This year I had 29 goals and 11 assists, and that’s the most I’ve gotten in my career,” Lucas said. “I had my team to help me and that’s all I need. Lots of good passes from the midfield, definitely.”

Milazzo (9 goals, 7 assists) and Huddleston (8 goals, 7 assists) also produced well for the offense. It was Huddleston notching the game-winner against Mater Dei in the regional final with just 9 minutes remaining.

Yates credits the offense’s progression to the addition of freshman midfielder Cloe Copeland, who produced 15 points on 4 goals and 7 assists.

“We have 3 (Lucas, Huddleston and Copeland),” Yates said of Roxana’s club soccer players. “Cloe has been a game changer for us this year as a freshman. In the past we’ve had decent girls who have played soccer, but the players up front like Brynn and Emma have to work for the ball and then go make plays. Cloe has been our playmaker all season. She’s back there as a defensive mid and she’s starting all the plays.”

Yates saw a bright future when the current crop of juniors came into the program. She admitted they’re right on schedule, in her opinion.

“I’ve coached long enough to know when you have a big class come in as freshmen, you know their junior year is usually when you see them working together and peaking,” Yates said. “We’re fortunate only losing 2 seniors, so we get all those juniors, sophomores and freshmen who are going to be bigger and hopefully we’ll add some more freshmen to that next year.”

Junior Makayla Rosales (6 goals, 3 assists) and sophomore Abby Kurth (3 goals, 4 assists) also were key contributors. Yates hopes the taste of success will lead to a bigger commitment to the program by the players moving forward.

“We’re only losing 2 seniors, so we have a lot of juniors coming back and I think we have 12 sophomores and 12 freshmen,” Yates said. “It’s going to be doing some work in the offseason. Now that the girls have tasted a little of this, they will see they can’t just play soccer in high school and need to put in some work in the offseason. I’m hoping that will happen now that we’ve gotten this far and we know what’s in our reach.”

Lackey was a huge weapon for the Shells in 2017 in goal. She secured 140 saves on the season, only allowed 13 goals and locked down 10 shutouts in 1,381 minutes in the net. She’ll be back next year, too.

Lackey believes this year’s sectional berth was just another step in the right direction for Roxana girls soccer.

“I think this made a huge step for us,” Lackey said. “We want to go one step further than we did this year and continue to just go further and further. (That’s accomplished) by working as a team still, and I think we’ll do well with that because we’re all returning players.”

Lucas agrees.

“Next year I think will be an awesome year,” she said. “We have a lot of returning girls and new freshmen. I think we’ll be just as good.”

Yates has definitely seen the uptick in girls soccer at RHS and as the program enjoys success and the sport gains popularity, she sees it continuing its growth.

“I think with this junior class, since their freshmen year the program has grown,” Yates said. “We’ve had about 40 girls every year, which is unusual. When I started coaching we might have had 18.

“I think in our area girls soccer is growing. More of our younger girls have played club soccer now so maybe our eighth-graders and freshmen will know it’s not rec soccer that’s going to get them places; they need to get on club teams, get some skill training, get to some camps.”

