Open for tennis

Another successful edition of the Alton Open took place this past weekend at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The tennis tournament, hosted by the Alton Park and Recreation Department, has a deeper history than even the Bud Simpson Open, which celebrated its 35th year in June.

“It may even be longer potentially (than the Bud Simpson Open),” tournament director James Humphrey said. “I don’t know the full history of the Alton Open. It may have changed names and rebranded over the years, but in one form or another there’s been an Alton Open because I remember playing in it when I was in high school. There were really good players coming in and playing down at Rock Spring that were from outside the area.”

The 2017 edition had players coming from outside the area, too, but it was some familiar faces standing out during Sunday’s finals.

For the second year in a row, Devan Faulkenberg of Troy was the men’s open champion, while Alton High grad Janelle Wilson secured her second straight women’s open title.

Devan Faulkenberg defeated his brother Dylan Faulkenberg 6-1, 6-2 in the finals to corral his second consecutive crown. Wilson had a tough finals match to corral her title, ultimately besting Lauren Hambrock 6-4, 6-4 in the finals. She was down 4-3 in the second set before surging to the win.

It was a big win for Wilson, who just finished her second season at the University of Nebraska Omaha. Wilson also won the women’s open crown at the Bud Simpson Open in June. She enjoyed winning the titles in her hometown of Godfrey.

“I really like playing around everyone I know, and I usually pretty much know everyone in the draw, which is kind of cool,” Wilson said. “This one was really special because I had a really good opponent in (Hambrock) the final. It was a very good tournament, very competitive.”

Hambrock, who just finished her freshman campaign at Southern Indiana, is a Terre Haute, Ind., native. She pushed Wilson, but in the end it was unforced errors that hurt her against the former Redbird standout.

“My game is keeping the ball on the court and being fitter,” Wilson said. “Maybe not today I was fitter, but when I was playing (Hambrock) it was just making sure I didn’t give her any free points and being aggressive every now and then to mix it up, but really just making her play was the goal.”

The tournament’s brackets were tiered according to skill level, and Humphrey said he thought that brought in more players. There were 48 total competitors and more than 60 total matches, which rivaled the largest field in the event’s history.

“We had a very good turnout for women, so much so we were able to split it into women’s open and women’s 3.5,” Humphrey said. “It was like we had advanced and intermediate on the women’s side. On the men’s side we had men’s open, men’s 4.0 and men’s 3.5, so we had three levels. We always have the ability to create more divisions so we can bring in more people that are new to the game and have them play in their own division. That’s the point of the tournament.”

Soon-to-be LCCC sophomore and Marquette Catholic High grad Laura Moore and upcoming junior at Alton High Hannah Macias enjoyed the split on the women’s side. The two locals met in the finals of the women’s 3.5 bracket with Moore prevailing 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Moore entered the tournament as a No. 5 seed but battled her way to the finals against the top-seeded Macias and pulled out the win.

“We played really well,” Moore said. “Hannah and I are good players, and I was glad to get to meet her in the finals.”

Moore, who called the Andy Simpson Tennis Complex home in high school, got to continue her career there with the Trailblazers and loves playing on the pristine courts.

“(The Andy Simpson Tennis Complex) are very nice courts and I’m used to them,” Moore said. “I really like this facility out here and getting to play tennis here.”

Macias enjoys playing in the Alton tennis tournaments, getting to face tough competition in her own back yard, and the Alton Open was no different.

“I love the Alton tournaments,” Macias said. “There is all kinds of competition out here. I’ve known Laura for years and she’s a great competitor.

“It’s amazing playing around here. I love it. I don’t have to go too far to play in good tournaments and play good competition. I knew this was going to be a long match. Laura and I both can be consistent players, and neither of us like to lose.”

Humphrey said he hopes he can build on the tournament next season. After chatting with players and fans over the weekend, he said he thinks the tournament will continue to grow.

“One of the cool things is there was a woman from Danville that came down to play, and one of her friends came with her and she was talking to me and said, ‘Boy, this is such a nice town and nice tournament. I play in a league and I think we might all try and come down and play in the women’s 3.0 next year,’” Humphrey said. “Once people get here and see how nice the facilities are and how nice the area is, they want to come back.

“There were a lot of fairly local people playing, but the epicenter, it would be nice because there are plenty of players in the Alton-Godfrey area and we’ve got to get them going, too.”

Wilson hopes she can build a buzz locally. After standing out at both Marquette and Alton during her prep career, she’s gone on to college and continued to excel. Coming back in the summers and showing off her expanded skills and winning at home means a lot, especially to promote the female side of Alton-Godfrey tennis.

She recently became only the second woman to win four women’s open titles at the Bud Simpson Open.

“It makes me feel good because I can honestly say I’m one of the better players to come out of here,” Wilson said. “I feel like the women’s side of Alton tennis doesn’t get a lot of recognition and there haven’t been a lot of standout players and I feel the guys side always gets the recognition, so it feels good to shed a little light on there can be good (female) players here.”

Next on the summer schedule is the Alton Junior Open, a non-United States Tennis Association-sanctioned event for younger players scheduled for July 28-30. Email Humphrey at james.humphrey@gmail.com for information.

