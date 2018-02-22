Orange crush

Addaya Moore can’t believe her freshman season with the University of Illinois women’s basketball team is almost coming to an end.

“It kind of flew by game-wise, but it was kind of long,” the former Granite City standout said. “It’s college. I’m talking about having a lot of practices, waking up early for weights, doing individual workouts and having mandatory study halls. As an athlete, you’re required to do that kind of stuff. It’s been so long because the schedule is so jam-packed, but it did kind of fly by at the same time.”

Still, Moore enjoyed the opportunity of playing her first year of college basketball after turning a brief, but outstanding, career at Granite City High.

“Things are really good,” said Moore, who graduated from GCHS in May. “It’s honestly really different from high school. I enjoyed it a lot.”

The Fighting Illini wrap up their regular season on Feb. 25 with a home game against Minnesota at State Farm Center. They will play in the Big Ten Tournament, which starts Feb. 28 at Indianapolis.

Illinois entered this week with a 9-18 record and a 14-game losing streak.

“Honestly, we don’t talk about our record because our record doesn’t define who we are,” Moore said. “That’s what I believe in. From the beginning of the season, even the summertime, I realized that not only myself has gotten way better, but the team as a whole had chemistry and has gotten way better than we were in the beginning of the season and beginning of the summertime. Not many people see that, but we see that.”

Moore scored 787 points, was named to the all-Southwestern Conference team twice and earned a pair of all-state awards in her two years with the GCHS girls basketball team. She was the Warriors’ leading scorer both years.

This year, Moore has played off the bench most of the season for the Fighting Illini. She’s played in 17 games and scored a total of 29 points.

“My main focus is to not make any turnovers and do what I can do to help out my team and what we need to do to hopefully win and become better,” Moore said.

The Illinois freshman’s best performance of the season was against Indiana State on Dec. 7, when she scored 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers to lift her team to an 81-52 win. The 81 points marked a season high for the Fighting Illini.

“That was kind of a big game for me because they recruited me pretty heavily along with recruiting my brother (Zeke),” Moore said. “When you play someone you know, you automatically are like, ‘Man, I want to do good in this game.’ At the same time, you’re doing good for yourself, but you have to do good for your team.”

Moore also scored 7 points with a 3-pointer against New Mexico on Nov. 26 in the New Mexico Thanksgiving Tournament.

Moore said playing against the Big 10 Conference is challenging. Illinois entered this week at 0-13 in conference play and 3 of the Big 10 teams are ranked in the Top 25.

“I realized why they called it the Big Ten,” Moore said. “They’re big. It’s way different from high school. In high school, I was one of the biggest girls in the conference. I was able to play in the post and I was able to play off the perimeter. Now, I’m not so big anywhere. I’m average size. I love playing against the Big Ten. The competition is insane: everyone is good.”

Illinois’ head coach, Nancy Fahey, was hired to replace Matt Bollant as the coach in March 2017, almost a year after Moore verbally committed to play for the Champaign school.

“I really enjoyed coach Fahey,” Moore said. “I’m glad I stayed in my first year to play here for her with the coaching change and stuff.”

Moore is playing for an Illinois team that has a combined 11 freshmen and sophomores. She said the future is bright for the Fighting Illini.

“We want to be good,” said Moore, who is majoring in communications and minoring in public relations. “We want to be up in the Big Ten. That’s what we got to do.”

