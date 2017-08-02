Osborn lands coaching job at Glenwood

Former Edwardsville High golf standout Caitlin Osborn has accepted a position as the head girls golf coach at Chatham Glenwood High School.

Osborn, a 2010 EHS grad, is a graduate student at University of Illinois-Springfield, studying public administration. As an undergrad at UIS, she played on the golf team for four years before pursuing a graduate degree there.

Osborn was originally looking for extra work to supplement her student teaching position at UIS when she stumbled across the coaching job at Glenwood.

“It was actually just something to where I was looking for a part-time job, and I was looking for something to help me out, get me a little bit of extra work,” Osborn said. “Probably about 20 pages into a job search, something popped up about a golf coach, and I said, ‘OK, I’ll look at this.’ I mentioned it to my mom, and she said I should apply for it, so I called and got an interview and later they called saying they want to hire me, so it worked out.”

Ironically, coaching golf is initially what Osborn had wanted to do when she graduated from EHS. Having received instruction and inspiration from a golf pro at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville, Osborn used that knowledge to help guide her EHS teammates and found she had a knack for helping others improve their game.

“I became interested in coaching because of a man named Jim Knott, who was the teaching pro at Far Oaks Golf Club,” she said. “Because of him originally, I wanted to be a golf teacher. I wanted to be a pro just like him, so I started picking up on things and that is how I was able to help teammates in high school, but then when I decided to go Division II, I found out there was no program for pro golf management at Division II schools, so that fell out of the picture, but fortunately this coaching opportunity came along.”

Knott passed away in 2009 at the age of 67, shortly before Osborn began her senior year with the Tigers.

Osborn’s love of golf was born at a young age. When she was five, her parents brought her along to golf tournaments that they played with their work associates.

“When I was five, I told my dad I was bored and he gave me a putter and let me play on the green, and a couple weeks later I was bored with that and said, ‘I want to hit the ball farther out like you guys,’” she said. “So they took me to the driving range and they haven’t been able to take a club out of my hands since.”

Her love of the game grew from there. At eight years of age she was participating in tournaments, and by the time she got to high school she was already good enough to make the EHS varsity team as a freshman.

While at Edwardsville, Osborn was a two-time team MVP in golf, won the Southwestern Conference championship as a senior after finishing second as a junior, was a four-time qualifier for the Class AA state tournament, a medalist at the Dick Gerber Invitational and the Madison County Tournament, and also won the Elks State Tournament. She won four letters in golf and played in every varsity tournament throughout her career.

He career at UIS was also impressive. As a freshman, she was second on the team in overall average score. Her sophomore year she shot a low round of 75 at the UMSL Triton Invitational, which tied the school record for the lowest 18-hole score. In total, she played 28 tournaments during her time at UIS.

Chatham Glenwood Athletics Director Dusty Burk said while there were many candidates for the job, Osborn stood out as the best option.

“She obviously is very passionate about the game of golf and through her playing experience in high school and college, we felt she could really relate to the girls, not just from a coaching standpoint, but the fact that she has been through it as a player,” Burk said. “We felt like that was something special that we could tap into and will help the girls on our team.”

Nichole Inkel, who was Osborn’s golf coach at UIS her first two years, had previously held the head coaching position at Glenwood. Inkel now is a golf pro in Arizona.

“(Nichole) is pretty excited about it; we spoke over the phone after I got hired,” Osborn said.

Osborn will have her coaching debut on Aug. 16 at Panther Creek Golf Course in Springfield.

Both Glenwood and Edwardsville are cast in the Class AA for girls golf, so there is a chance Osborn could meet her alma mater come postseason time.

The Titans finished fourth in the Class AA Rock Island Regional a year ago, narrowly missing a sectional berth. The top three regional squads advance to sectionals.

