Paving project

Gateway Motorsports Park’s 1.25-mile oval’s pit road receives fresh pavement in preparation for the August 24-25 INDYCAR Weekend, featuring the Aug. 25 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline for the Verizon IndyCar Series. Paving includes the entrance road to pit road (aka “pit in” in industry jargon) and the exit road from pit road (aka “pit out”). Paving on the GMP property also will include wider and longer access roads to and from the parking lots to better accommodate traffic flow. The entire project is estimated at $1 million. (The oval track was paved — at a cost of $2 million – last year prior to the inaugural Bommarito 500.)

