Physical and athletic registration night set for July 19

The Alton High School and Alton Middle School athletics offices will hold a physical and athletic registration night from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 19, in the AHS Commons.

The Lewis and Clark Community College Family Health Center will give the $25 physicals. All athletes at Alton High School and Alton Middle School will need a current physical to participate in sports for the 2018-19 school year.

Physical checks must be made out to Lewis & Clark Family Health Center.

Physicals will also be available at AHS registration on Wednesday, Aug. 1. The time and location will be announced later.

For information, contact the AHS Athletic Office at (618) 474-6974.

