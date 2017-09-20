Piar excels at state

East Alton Middle School eighth-grader Gracie Piar enjoyed a solid performance at the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA) state tournament at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria on Sept. 16. Piar finished in a tie for 10th place, carding a 12-over 82. Piar shot 42 on the front and 40 on the back, collecting a birdie and 5 pars along the way. She regularly competes on the Gateway Junior PGA tour during the summer and finished fifth in the girls 12-13 division at the Pepsi Little People’s Tournament in June with a two-round score of 166 at Westview Golf Course in Quincy.

