Pirate power

For the first time in her long coaching career at Paddlers, Celeste Furmanek had to take a break.

She had to miss the 2018 season for knee surgery. Furmanek had coached the Pirates for 38 consecutive seasons.

“It’s very weird,” said Emily Webb, one of the Paddlers swimmers. “It’s really sad. It hits the heartstrings that she’s not here, but she’s getting better.”

With Furmanek sitting out, her daughter Erin (Furmanek) became Paddlers interim head coach this summer. It turned out to be an memorable season for Erin as she coached the Granite City swimming team to a pair of regular season victories and its first Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship since 1994.

The Pirates won the five-team SWISA meet by one-half of a point on July 22 at Summers-Port. Paddlers finished with 1,949 points, while Summers-Port was second with 1,948.5. The Pirates ended the Sharks' 24-year run as SWISA champs.

“This team is amazing,” Erin said. “I can remember coming here when I was under the age of 5 and playing back in the sandlot with my siblings. It’s been so fun to come full circle and be able to coach.”

Originally, Paddlers finished second to Summers-Port by a point and a half. Summers-Port had 1,955.5 points, while the Pirates had 1,954. But after the meet, Paddlers coaches protested the final results. There were 9 swims — 3 relays and 6 individual swims — not verified in the database. After a two-day review, SWISA officials revised the results and awarded the Pirates the title.

Paddlers placed first in 16 events and had five swimmers -- Webb, sisters Laine and Reilly Curry, Jackson Suhre and Alex Weaver -- earning High Point awards.

“Today was an awesome time,” Erin said. “All of our kids did a great job and swam their best races and best times. It’s been so fun coaching them this year and watching them improve from day one.”

Paddlers also competed the sweep in SWISA championship competition. The Pirates' diving team captured its first SWISA title since ‘14 after winning the league championship meet on July 21 at Paddlers Pool. Suhre (8 and under boys), Laine Curry (8 and under girls), Elizabeth Weaver (9-10 girls) and Taylor Seilheimer (15-18 girls) won titles for Paddlers.

“We did really good this year,” Paddlers co-coach Betsy Hagnauer said. “We had really good divers.”

At the SWISA swim championship meet, Curry placed first in five events and Suhre came out on top in two, making them the first Pirates since 2003 to win SWISA titles in swimming and diving in the same year. Virginia Hoff was the last Paddlers swimmer to accomplish that feat.

“Every single event I did this year, I got first place and I completed my challenge that I made,” Curry said. “And I succeeded.”

The Pirates also got a banner season from Webb in the 15-18 girls division. She had 17 first-place finishes; three of them came in the SWISA meet.

Furmanek, a former Paddlers swimmer, had worked as an assistant for 11 years. She said she learned a lot about coaching by watching her mother.

“She had me and my siblings in the pool before we were out of diapers, so she’s been teaching me how to coach and seeing her over the years has helped me know what I’m doing and learn how to coach these kids,” the interim coach said. “It’s been so fun coaching beside her and this year, not having her here was really hard.”

Furmanek headed a coaching staff that included Paige Eavenson, Ben Klee and Anna Hagnauer.

“They’ve really been great,” Webb said. “They made practices fun and it’s almost like (Celeste) is still there.”

The Pirates are already looking forward to ‘19 as Celeste Furmanek will return for her 39th season as coach of the new SWISA champions.

“Next year is going to be so fun,” Erin said. “It’s such a great group of kids. Having Celeste back will be awesome.”

