Pitch count not too big of a factor in first year

Photo by Dan Cruz Alton's Charlie Erler delivers a pitch during the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional. Erler was one of many Riverbend pitchers who adapted to the 105-pitch count instituted by the IHSA this season.

The IHSA’s mandatory 105-pitch count for prep baseball has its first year in the books.

For the most part it didn’t affect the game too much, playing a little bit more of a factor in the postseason, but overall it was embraced by local coaches.

I took the opportunity to catch up with Alton head coach Todd Haug, Civic Memorial head coach Nick Smith and Roxana head coach Scott Harper to gauge their thoughts on Year 1 of the change.

The rule states that pitchers aren’t allowed to surpass 105 pitches in a game, unless they are finishing up an at-bat with an opposing hitter. Each team kept the count, deliberated during the game to see if the numbers matched and the coaching staff would then enter the numbers to figure the mandatory days of rest instituted by the IHSA.

Haug didn’t think it had much of an effect at all on the Redbirds.

“I think that quite honestly it impacted the game very little,” Haug said. “I think the only time that it impacted any games we were a part of or watched was just getting someone out when need be to use another available arm to preserve them for another day in the week. Also being mindful that we’d like to finish an inning with a guy, but he’s coming up on a count. There were several times where instead of letting a guy go 6, 7, 8 more pitches to finish an inning we’d bring someone in to finish because of the pitch count.”

Most coaches were already working under an in-house pitch count to keep their arms fresh. Harper said it was the mandatory days of rest that came into play most for the Shells.

“The real thing isn’t really how many pitches in the game, but the mandatory days of rest,” Harper said. “They put it in 15-pitch increments, assuming a 15-pitch per inning estimate, which is good, but it starts getting interesting when you get into the ranges. You could pitch up to 30 pitches without needing any rest, so you could pitch the next day. The next range was 31-45, so then you would have 1 day of rest, 46-60 requires 2 days rest, 61-75 requires 3 and 76-105 was 4 days rest.

“Where we thought it got more challenging was the difference between a guy throwing 75 pitches and had 3 days rest, but if he threw 1 more pitch and threw 76 then automatically needed a fourth day’s rest. You just had to be really careful and if you have a whole week of games that’s where the depth part came into play and it affected a smaller group a little bit more.”

Players would also be limited on their number of pitches when they did come off that rest.

A pitcher who threw 1-30 pitches could come back the next day, but be limited to 90 pitches. If someone threw 31-45 they needed a day off, but then could only throw 90 when they returned. A 46-60 count meant only 60 pitches after 2 days and 75 after 3 days. If they threw 61-75 they could only throw 75 after 3 days of rest, and if they tossed between 76-105 they were limited to 90 after 4 days rest.

“Our last week of the season we had to cancel a game to reschedule our senior night just simply because we weren’t going to have enough pitching,” Harper said. “We went into the last weekend and had to cancel a game because we didn’t have enough pitching for 4 games with a Thursday, a Friday and then Saturday doubleheader. I think that team was upset, but that’s where we were at due to injuries and lack of pitching. The other factor was we had to turn around and play the regional play-in game on that Monday.

“It’s more the mandatory days of rest that affects teams rather than the pitch count itself, in my opinion.”

Smith saw it become more crucial in the postseason. With CM reaching the sectional finals in this year’s 3A playoffs they saw a more profound effect.

In the Class 3A Salem Sectional semifinals, Mount Vernon starter Quinton Kujawa hit the 105 mark after 8 innings against the Eagles. He had only walked 1 batter in the game and reliever Weston Brockhouse entered in the ninth, walking 3 CM hitters to set the stage for Jaxsen Helmkamp to get a walk-off, game-winning RBI base knock.

“I would say you saw it a little more in the playoffs and really talking to people, it did come into play around the state,” Smith said. “A guy would have to come out and as soon as they did the other team scores and wins. We definitely saw it affect some games in the postseason, but I’d like to think most coaches aren’t out to overextend a kid’s arm. I think the pitch count overall is a good thing.”

Smith enjoyed having the pitch count when it came to offensive strategies.

“I kind of enjoyed it,” Smith said. “Sometimes when you’re on offense you think about working a kid deeper into a count. Say you’re facing someone’s No. 1 or 2 and you talk to the guys about their approach at the plate, taking pitches and driving the pitch count up.

“It came into play against some teams we played where their bullpen may not have been as deep and strong as other teams and you want to get to that bullpen where you have a better chance of scoring runs.”

Haug commended the IHSA for the system it put in place for logging pitches. He said it made the transition go smoothly.

“I think the IHSA did a tremendous job with their computer program, which they gave us access to,” Haug said. “It was very user-friendly and we were able to plug in our numbers after ball games and basically plan out our week. The concern was going into the year we were going to have to sit down and figure out, ‘He threw this many, so when is he going to be available to throw again?’ The IHSA actually did that for us. We were able to look at a matrix and they figured it out for us. Kudos to them.”

In the end it probably caused more headaches for smaller programs, but it really just depended on each team’s pitching depth more than anything.

“I would think it affected the small school more, but each school is a little different; it just depends on their depth,” Harper said. “If you’ve got 4 guys that you can put out there a bulk of your games then you don’t run into it as much. Injuries factor in a little bit. We had a couple guys get injured, so that affected our depth, too. It’s more apt to happen at the 1A and 2A levels because of the numbers and lack of depth, but I can’t really speak for other teams if they ran into it as much.

“Next year we might have more depth. You’re just going to have to gauge it from year to year on what pitching you have available.”

In the end, the idea of the pitch count is to preserve arms and keep them healthy, and that’s a good thing. Everybody can agree on that.

“It went as smoothly as we hoped for and even if it was going to be a little rigid at the beginning, the main objective was keeping arms healthy,” Haug said. “Any time it’s user-friendly and keeping arms healthy, we’re for it.”

