Planning ahead

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Freddy Edwards attempts to pass the ball against Jersey in the Granite City Warriors’ season opener last season.

Freddy Edwards has reached the halfway point of his high school football career at Granite City and he’s already figuring out his college plans.

The quarterback has made visits to the University of Notre Dame and Iowa State University and plans to look at more schools.

“I’m sending film to some colleges this season,” Edwards said. “If they like it, I’ll get a call. If not, then I’ll understand it. I’m open for any position like quarterback or wide receiver. I would love to play quarterback.”

Edwards hopes to finish with an injury-free junior season with the Warriors. Last year, he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 3 against Belleville East.

“Last year, I couldn’t believe that it actually happened when it did happen,” Edwards said. “When I went to the doctor that same night, they said you tore your labrum. In my head, it was like a mental breakdown. I didn’t want to believe that it actually happened in general. I’m excited to be able to play football again and play the game I love more than anything else.”

Edwards practiced at a team camp on July 23, making it the first time he played any football since his injury.

“I was pretty nervous and scared, but after we progressed in practice, we’re ready to see how the season is going to go,” he said. “Hopefully, it will go good for us.”

Despite the injury, Edwards has enjoyed a strong football career at Granite City. He earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors as quarterback during his freshman year. In his sophomore year, Edwards helped the Warriors get off to a 2-0 start before getting injured.

The junior said he has high hopes for this season. He will play for a team that will return several key players such as senior Jerry Watson and junior Reide Wilson and has a new coach in Brad Hasquin.

“My hopes this year are to take them to the playoffs and put Granite City’s name on the map this year,” Edwards said.

Edwards made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame during last year’s football season.

“I went to one of the games,” Edwards said. “The game was like no other. It’s Notre Dame. When people go there to watch games, they go there to watch the best game and see the best team play. It really helped to know that my parents are Notre Dame fans and I’ve been a Notre Dame fan. It was an amazing atmosphere at the game.”

Edwards visited Iowa State in June and participated in a football camp.

“I had an offer from them, so they wanted me to come down to camp,” he said. “So I went down to the camp and it was really good. I liked the environment, the coaching staff and the camp.”

Edwards said figuring out college plans early can be challenging.

“Sometimes it’s overwhelming to think about it, but when you have the support group that I have like my parents and coaches, it makes it easier for me,” he said. “If I were doing this on my own, I’d be overwhelmed with it and not knowing what to do. I’m only 17 years old and I’m a junior in high school. I’m not trying to make any decisions on what college I’m going to right now.”

EDWARDS’ FOOTBALL STATS

Freshman year — 1,128 yards rushing, 470 yards passing, 19 touchdowns

Sophomore year — 431 rushing, 301 yards passing, seven touchdowns

