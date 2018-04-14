Playing for bragging rights

Traditions and rivalries are two ingredients that create big memories in sports at any level.

And the Marquette Catholic Explorers girls soccer team is part of a budding tradition this season. For the first time this spring, Marquette played Quincy Notre Dame on March 28 for a trophy called the American Family Field of Dreams Travelling Trophy.

QND defeated the Explorers 2-0 and will keep the new trophy at their school for a year. The school that wins the game each year will keep the trophy at their school for a period of one year. First-year Marquette head coach Brian Hoener thinks competing for the trophy could spark a rivalry.

“Any time you play at the high school level, it’s all about traditions,” he said. “It gives the kids the chance to be a bigger part of the game and win a trophy. I think it adds a lot to it. We’ll do our best to bring it back to Alton next year. The goal is to bring a rivalry with a school that is not that geographically close to us, but they’re very similar to us in a lot of ways. They have a good program and it will be a good game.”

The trophy was created by local businessman Gerard Fischer, who owns an American Family insurance agency in Alton.

He has a background in the communities of Alton and Quincy. He graduated from Quincy Notre Dame High School in 1980. The insurance agent played baseball and basketball in high school and considers himself to be a supporter of soccer and Catholic education. He lives in the area and his three sons attended Marquette. Like Hoener, he wants the trophy to spark a memorable rivalry between the two schools that are dear to him.

“I really wanted to start a tradition for the two schools,” Fischer said. “I’ve also been a big supporter of soccer. I took the trophy to Quincy Notre Dame with (Marquette Athletics Director) Jack Holmes and we met with (QND Athletics Director) Bill Cornell.”

Fischer paid for the making of the trophy to kick-start the rivalry.

The Explorers had a 5-4-1 record entering this week with a young squad that has little varsity experience. Marquette suffered a 3-0 loss at Edwardsville on April 4 and battled to a scoreless tie with rival Roxana on April 5 following the loss to QND.

“Some of the teams we’ve lost to, they’ve been good teams,” Hoener said. “We lost to Columbia, a very good team. We lost to Quincy Notre Dame, the defending state champions, and Edwardsville; they’re a 3A team.”

Hoener is serving as head coach for the first time this spring.

“It’s a transition for me and for the girls,” he said. “We’re getting to know each other and starting to learn the process of how we’re doing things. I couldn’t be more happy with the girls’ work rate and their attitudes. I’m happy with the way we’re coming along.”

Although she’s just a freshman, Emma Anselm has netted three goals so far this season.

“It’s very exciting, but none of it could have happened without the help of my teammates,” Anselm said.

Gerard Fischer and Associates LLC

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter