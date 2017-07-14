Playing in the pros

After finishing an outstanding softball career at Mississippi State University two months ago, Alexis Silkwood wasn’t planning on giving up on softball.

The former Marquette Catholic standout is continuing her career at the professional level. She’s playing for the Akron Racers, who compete in the National Pro Fastpitch softball league.

“I love it,” Silkwood said. “I had an amazing opportunity and I feel so blessed to be able to continue to play softball and to be able to keep growing the sport and be able to say, ‘Hey, I’m a national athlete and I get to play softball.’ It’s so much fun. I try to take every single day with a smile and to know that I’m making the days count.”

So far, Silkwood’s rookie season with the Racers has been a successful one. She has a 4-1 record with two saves and a 2.79 earned run average after 15 appearances.

“I was looking at what role I can play on this team and I’ll just give it everything I have and try to get out for my defense,” said Silkwood, a left-hander. “It’s so much fun because we have an eight-pitcher pitching staff, so it’s fun to be able to know what role we can do together. It’s really cool. It’s something special.”

Silkwood played four years at Mississippi State. She’s the program’s all-time leader in wins (59) strikeouts (555), innings pitched (665), appearances (145), and complete games (50).

Silkwood set the Bulldogs’ all-time career strikeout record on Feb. 25 against North Florida. She broke Mississippi State’s career win mark on April 8 against South Carolina.

Silkwood helped the Bulldogs finish 36-22. Her softball career ended on May 19 with a loss to Fordham in an NCAA tournament game.

“The best decision of my life was to choose Mississippi State,” said Silkwood, who plans to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education in May 2018. “If I could do it all over again, I would do everything all over again.”

On April 24 in a game against Arkansas, Silkwood found out she was selected in the fifth round by the Akron Racers in the NPF Draft, becoming the 13th Mississippi State player to reach the pros. Silkwood also pitched a 4-3 complete-game victory against the Razorbacks that night.

“I just remembered looking over (at the scoreboard) and I saw my name that said, ‘Drafted by the Akron Racers,’” Silkwood said. “We did like a dog pile and I got a Gatorade bath. I get chills when I’m thinking about it. It was so much fun.”

The Racers are one of the six teams in the NPF. The other teams are the USSSA Pride in Viera, Fla., Chicago Bandits, Texas Charge, Houston Scrap Yard Dawgs and Beijing Shougang Eagles. The season starts in June and lasts until August.

“It’s a special group,” Silkwood said. “We have 24 girls and 10 rookies, so it’s a young team. We’re having so much fun. We have great chemistry and great girls, and it’s fun because the age range is between 22 and 30 years old. There are different backgrounds, different experiences and different stories. It’s fun to see us compete on the field and get to know each other off the field.”

Founded in 1997, the NPF has been the Olympic Development Partner of Major League Baseball in women’s fastpitch softball since 2002.

Silkwood said she’s thrilled to play softball at the professional level.

“It’s amazing,” she said. “There are no words to explain how thankful and blessed I feel. A lot of people have helped me to get to where I am at. I couldn’t be there without them and continue to help me grow. It’s just amazing to be able to say I’m a female. I’m glad that I will have my college degree in a year at Mississippi State and I get to play a sport that I loved since I was 6 years old.”

Silkwood graduated from Marquette in ‘13. She’s the state’s career record holder with 124 wins, 100 shutouts, 54 no-hitters, and 1,907 strikeouts and owns the state’s single-season records in strikeouts, shutouts, no-hitters, and consecutive no-hitters. She helped the Explorers finish runner-up in the Class 3A state tournament in her senior year and place fourth in the Class 2A state tourney in her freshman year.

