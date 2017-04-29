Playing with heavy hearts

After a month, Brian Schreiber is enjoying his new job — head coach of the Alton boys tennis team.

“I love it,” Schreiber said. “They’re all really working hard for me and they want to do well, so it’s been good so far.”

Schreiber took over coaching duties after the passing of Robert Logan, who coached the boys team last spring and headed the girls program from 2009-2016. Logan died in September 2016 at age 30 after a battle with cancer.

“I never met Robert,” Schreiber said. “Everything I heard about him and everything anyone said to me was he was an incredible young man. It’s a really sad situation, especially for the seniors who have been with him the last three years.”

Silas Chapman is one of those seniors.

“We miss Rob a lot and he was a great coach and a great person,” Chapman said. “I try to think of him and of the things he said to me in matches.”

Last year, Chapman was the Redbirds’ lone state tournament representative. He qualified for state after finishing fourth in singles in the Edwardsville Sectional.

“The state tournament was great,” Chapman said. “I saw a lot of great players.”

Now, Chapman hopes to qualify for state in doubles this spring. Adam Kane, another senior, is his doubles partner.

“We have tough matches with big teams in the sectional, but I think we can do it if we work well,” Chapman said.

The Redbirds are dedicating their ‘17 season to Logan. They changed the name of their annual doubles tournament to the Robert Logan Memorial Doubles Tournament. The six-team tournament was played on April 15 at AHS, Lewis and Clark Community College and Rock Spring Park.

“We’ve been working really hard this year,” Kane said. “We’ve been practicing a lot and we’ve been practicing pretty hard. Hopefully, it works out for us.”

Alton finished sixth in an all-doubles tournament that included Teutopolis, Chatham Glenwood, Urbana, Fort Zumwalt West and DeSmet.

Kane said he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“It was a good day of tennis overall and we could have came out better ranking-wise, but we played some good tennis and it was fun,” he said.

Alton is also setting its sights on helping Schreiber finish with an outstanding rookie season as coach.

“I like our new coach a lot,” Chapman said. “He has a really good heart in him.”

Schreiber, a special education teacher at AHS, never had a head coaching job before this season. His wife, Julie, was the head girls tennis coach at Granite City from 2005-2007 and she currently works as a chemistry teacher at GCHS.

“I always had the background in tennis with my wife,” Schreiber said. “She’s a longtime coach, so I’ve been around tennis for most of my life. I teach mentally impaired kids, so I needed a little balance between the days with them and the regular students, so I thought this would be a good opportunity to do that.”

The Redbirds are 2-3 in dual matches. They beat Civic Memorial and Collinsville and lost to Edwardsville, O’Fallon and Chaminade. They also placed third in the Peoria Richwoods Green-White Invite on April 8.

“We’ve had a good year and we have a lot of young kids playing varsity,” Kane said. “It will be a good team in a few years with some good sophomores.”

Schreiber said he has high hopes of Chapman and Kane.

“They should have a good chance of going to state this year,” the first-year Alton coach said. “They play really well together. They’re both seniors. They’re both motivated with them being their last season.”

Logan Clark, Theo Dochy, Carson Freeman, Sam Kane, Ben Simansky and Dan Hoffman are the other members on the varsity.

Alton returns to action on May 2 with a road match against Belleville East. The Redbirds will also play in the Moline Invitational on May 5-6, Belleville West on May 8, the Southwestern Conference Tournament at Belleville West on May 12-13 and Marquette Catholic on May 16 in their regular season finale at AHS.

“I want my kids to fight and compete and I can’t ask anything more than that,” Schreiber said. “We get better every day. We’re practicing. It’s a long process, but I think we’ll get there by the end of the season.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter