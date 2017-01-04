Plenty to celebrate in 2016

The 2016 calendar year brought plenty to celebrate to the Edwardsville area.

For starters, EHS had a trio of individual state champions. A.J. Epenesa was the Class 3A champ for the discus, throwing it 205 feet, 11 inches, the best throw in the history of the state meet, but second best all-time in the state. Epenesa was also the runner-up in the shot put, tossing it 60-4.5.

“It’s pretty amazing and I feel blessed,” Epenesa said at the state meet in May. “I give all the glory to God; he’s blessed me to be who I am today and he’s given me abilities, so I try to take advantage of what I’ve got and I work hard every single day. All that hard work shows and I’m glad it showed today and yesterday when it mattered most.”

His teammate Travis Anderson also earned state gold. Anderson ran 13.71 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles to edge Belleville West’s William Session, who finished in 13.72.

Anderson was also third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.04 seconds. Session won that event with a time of 37.46.

“All season we’ve been pushing, pushing each other,” Anderson said of him and Session at state. “We knew it was going to be firsts coming in. (In the 110s) it just came down to who could outrun who.”

The 35 points compiled by Epenesa and Anderson was good enough to propel the Tigers into second place as a team with 42 points. EHS was the defending 3A state champs but deferred to Southwestern Conference rival East St. Louis in ‘16, which won its first state title since 2008 but 11th in school history.

“Our kids fought this weekend,” Edwardsville head coach Chad Lakatos said in May. “We were seeded at 42 (points) and we scored 42, so I couldn’t be happier for our kids and what they accomplished and Travis (Anderson) and A.J. (Epenesa) obviously had a big weekend for us.”

Bailey Grinter of the Tigers also secured some state supremacy, this time in swimming. Grinter was the state champion in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.36 seconds Nov. 19 at the girls’ state swimming and diving meet.

The EHS senior, bound for Tennessee to swim next season, also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle in 23.35 seconds.

It was just a great 2016 for Grinter, who also competed at the U.S. Olympic Trials and was featured in Sports Illustrated as part of the Faces in the Crowd section, dedicated to prep athletes having special seasons.

“It’s pretty exciting to know that I will go down in the history books,” Grinter said in November of becoming the first Edwardsville state champion for girls’ swimming.

Grinter was joined by Victoria Brady, Emily Webb and Josie Bushell on the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay at state, too.

Anderson was also a member of the 6th-place 4x100-meter relay for the Tigers in ‘16 at the boys’ track and field state meet, joined by Devonte Tincher, Seth Jacobs and Tommy Giacobbe. Tincher also nabbed 7th place in the long jump.

The Tiger tennis programs enjoyed immense success at state. In the spring of ‘16, the doubles tandem of freshman Zach Trimpe and sophomore Alex Gray made it to the state semifinals, ultimately finishing fourth. Morgan Colbert and Grace Desse matched that finish in the fall for the girls’ program.

It was the furthest advancement in state history for an EHS girls’ tennis entry.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to end my career,” said the senior Colbert on her and Desse’s state success. Colbert also finished second all-time in wins in the program with 165, just one behind Callaghan Adams.

Other individuals who qualified for state competitions in ‘16 for the Edwardsville area were: Taylor Seilheimer (Edwardsville, girls’ diving), Chris Prosser (Edwardsville, wrestling), Brian Baggette (Edwardsville, boys’ swimming), Erik Weiler (Edwardsville, boys’ tennis), Luke Motley (Edwardsville, boys’ tennis), Seth Lipe (Edwardsville, boys’ tennis), Carson Ware (Edwardsville, boys’ tennis), Abby Cimarolli (Edwardsville, girls’ tennis), Natalie Karibian (Edwardsville, girls’ tennis), Mackenzie Cadigan (Edwardsville, girls’ tennis), Maria Mezo (Edwardsville, girls’ tennis), Kayla Weinacht (Edwardsville, girls’ golf), Javon Watkins (Metro East Lutheran, boys’ cross country), Lydia Flaherty (Metro East Lutheran, girls’ track and field) and Jaria Hardaway (Metro East Lutheran, girls’ track and field).

Outside of the second-place finish for the EHS boys’ track and field squad there were other team successes at state, too. The Edwardsville boys’ tennis team finished eighth at state, while the girls’ squad nabbed fifth at the 2A state tournament.

Both the boys’ and girls’ cross country teams advanced to state in the fall also, along with the boys’ golf team.

Under co-head coaches Adam Tyler and Doug Wright, in their first year at the helm of the boys’ linksters, the Tigers finished in a tie for sixth place. Junior Ben Tyrrell paced EHS, tying for seventh individually at state.

“We played really well,” Tyler said at the state tournament. “We didn’t come up here with any expectations; we were just going to play and see what happens. We knew the best teams in the state of Illinois are here this weekend, so for us to get sixth and be right in the middle of the pack it is a testament to where our game is at right now and where we were at the end of the year, playing really well.”

The close of the ‘15-16 winter season saw the Edwardsville boys’ basketball squad win a regional championship, the wrestling team grab its fifth straight regional crown and girls’ basketball win its fourth straight sectional title.

The spring brought a regional crown in softball for the Tigers and a sectional championship in boys’ tennis.

In the fall there was plenty more to cheer about on the team front, with the Edwardsville football team going 10-2 and advancing to the Class 8A state quarterfinals, the EHS girls’ tennis team winning a 2A sectional, the Tiger girls’ swimming team garnering a sectional title and the girls’ volleyball team corralling a regional. MELHS’ girls’ volleyball team also won a regional in the fall.

Now as the calendar rolls over to 2017, let’s hope it can bring even more prosperity for our local teams.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter