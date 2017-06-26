Police outreach program takes Roxana students to Notre Dame

× Expand (From left) Jake Golenor, Logan Zeller, Michael Ilch, Adam Coles, Joey Johnson, Marcus Hartnett, Wyatt Kirkpatrick, and Cole Lyley participated in the South Roxana Police Department’s 1st & 10 outreach program. For the program’s first year, students stayed on the Notre Dame campus and received instructions from the university’s coaching staff.

The South Roxana Police Department outreach program 1st & 10 returned Saturday evening from the University of Notre Dame football camp.

For the program’s first year, students stayed on the Notre Dame campus and received instructions from the university’s coaching staff, which included head coach Brian Kelly; Todd Lyght, an NFL Championship winner of the Rams; and Autrey Denson, an NFL running back and now a coach at Notre Dame.

In a press release, program organizer South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the support of everyone involved in the program allowed him to take eight students from the Roxana School District. The students live in East Alton, Edwardsville, Rosewood Heights, Roxana, and South Roxana, ranging in age from freshmen to seniors.

“My focus of the trip was to bond with our students who live in our communities and to show them hard work and dedication can lead to something outside of the town they live in,” Coles said. “I wanted to strip away the image of the uniform and let the students know the person beyond the badge, so we could establish a more meaningful relationship.”

The students had practice from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. during the 4-day camp and told Coles it was one of the most difficult practices they have experienced.

“By Saturday I noticed them walking slower and hobbling around,” he said. “It was definitely something we joked about.

“It did not take long before we were all sitting around joking and getting to know each other. I could not have asked for a better time and experience with these young adults. I do not think without this program those bonds would have developed like they did ... I think this program made a huge impact on our students and will be something they will always remember. ”

Coles said he plans to make the outreach program an annual event with the students and police department. The program or destination has not been decided upon yet.

Coles offered thanks to Madison County Transit Managing Director Jerry Kane, who donated a 15-passenger bus for the trip; Mikes Inc. and Jarrett Industries, the trip’s biggest financial backers; and all of the individuals who donated $10 to the $2,500.

“Every dollar made the difference and impacted the students’ lives in a positive manner,” Coles said.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter