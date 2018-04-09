POWERLIFTING: Power girl

× Expand Submitted photo Civic Memorial senior Tori Pfeifer signs to compete in powerlifting at Missouri Valley College this fall. She's flanked by mother Lisa and father Chris.

Tori Pfeifer will become a member of Missouri Valley College's first powerlifting team this fall.

The Civic Memorial senior recently announced that she will compete in powerlifting in the NAIA school in Marshall, Mo., in the fall of 2018.

Powerlifting will be introduced to Missouri Valley College in both men's and women's divisions this fall. David Edwards will be the coach.

Pfeifer was one of the key players for the CM girls basketball team this winter. The Eagles finished 28-3 and won the Mississippi Valley Conference championship. Pfeifer played all 31 games and averaged 3.5 points per game.