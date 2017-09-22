Prairie state of mind

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Cameron Rainey (33) of Marquette sticks Tavion Walker (1) of EA-WR on Sept. 15 at Public School Stadium while teammate Alex Roberts (55) looks on. The Explorers defeated the Oilers 47-0 to improve to 4-0 overall on the season. They held EA-WR to 146 yards of total offense in the shutout.

After the Marquette Explorers cruised to a 47-0 win over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Sept. 15 at Public School Stadium, they were mobbed by a large group of fans dressed in American red, white and blue gear.

The fans were celebrating another Marquette victory. The Explorers improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Prairie State Conference play with the win over EA-WR.

“I have to give it up to the fans,” Marquette senior running back D’Avion Peebles said. “They support us a lot and we love that. It’s all confidence in our fans. We all do it for the fans and coaches and for Marquette Catholic High School.”

Now, the fans hope the Explorers can celebrate another Prairie State Conference championship. Last year, Marquette won the conference title with a 7-0 record.

“Hopefully, we can continue to work hard day after day in practice and it shows on the field and we all continue to do our jobs and play as a team,” Marquette senior Kyle Begnel said.

The Explorers are tied for first with South Fork in the conference standings. The two teams will square off Oct. 20 at Public School Stadium, which will be the Explorers’ regular season finale and homecoming game.

Marquette will travel to Pawnee at 7 p.m. tonight. Pawnee handed the Explorers their last conference loss on Oct. 3, 2015.

Marquette has five games remaining; four of them are in conference play. Coach Darrell Angleton said he hopes his team not only wins the conference championship again but also beats Taylorville in a road game on Sept. 29. Taylorville beat the Explorers 32-24 in a first-round Class 4A state playoff game at Public School Stadium last season.

“Conference needs to come first, but we have a big test in Week 6 against Taylorville,” Angleton said. “We have to go to Taylorville and they’re a school that has probably twice as many guys on the roster than we do, so that’s our challenge. That’s going to tell us where we are in the season. We have Pawnee this week and I know they’re struggling a little bit. It’s a long drive. We just went to Nokomis (on Sept. 8) and it seems like those long drives, in the first five or six minutes of the game, we don’t play well.”

The Explorers began their conference season with a 37-14 win over Nokomis. Marquette won its 12th straight conference game with the victory over the Oilers.

“Wood River is a good team and they’re going to the playoffs,” Angleton said. “This team is going to win a lot of games this year. They’re well-coached and they’re very disciplined.”

Last year, the Explorers started their season with back-to-back losses to Civic Memorial and Mater Dei before winning their next seven games, all of them in conference play.

Marquette averaged 38 points per game in conference play in ‘16. The Alton school completed an undefeated PSC season with a 16-6 win over South Fork in its regular season finale on the road.

“It was really big for the Marquette program and we love that feeling,” Peebles said.

Senior defensive tackle James Malone said was disappointed he had to watch the team win the conference title while he was on the sidelines nursing a knee injury.

“In my junior year, I was out five games with knee surgery, but my teammates kept me together to keep on going on and pushing on,” he said. “Now, I’m here helping everybody out.”

Against EA-WR, Malone helped the Explorers allow just 146 yards of offense.

“The team today really came together,” the 5-10, 250-pound Malone said. “We had consistency. The other team played well. I’m always glad to play East Alton-Wood River. I have a lot of friends from East Alton. I used to go to school with a lot of people in East Alton.”

Peebles and junior Treven Swingler each scored two touchdowns and Begnel, senior Tommy DeClue and junior Davion Simmons each had a TD for the Explorers, who beat EA-WR for the 11th straight year.

“Everyone did their jobs, so it all worked out,” Marquette senior defensive end Brandon Buhs said. “The D-line really picked up the ball and ran with it.”

The Explorers began their season on Aug. 25 with a 21-7 win over Civic Memorial. They beat Mater Dei 18-0 the following week. They have averaged 31 points per game in their first four games.

Peebles said he’s thrilled his team won its first four games of the season.

“It really meant a lot to us because when we were sophomores, a lot of us said that we can possibly go 9-0 in our senior year,” the Marquette senior said. “It will mean a lot because it’s all we wanted. We really put Marquette on the map and we’re all for the team and for the coaches because we know we can go far this year.”

