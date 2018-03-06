PREP ATHLETICS: A true Warrior

Morgan Moxey will be on double duty next year when she enters Wabash Valley College.

The East Alton-Wood River senior will play volleyball and softball at the Mount Carmel junior college. She signed her letters of intent to play the two sports on Dec. 8.

Moxey will play for a Wabash Valley team that is one of the top softball programs in the nation. The Warriors won a school record 52 games and captured a Great Rivers Athletic Conference title last year and are off to a 9-3 start this year.

Wabash Valley has competed in 10 national tournaments. The school's best finish was fourth in 1985 and 2005. Wabash Valley Paul Schnarre is the winningest coach in the nation with more than 1,300 wins.

Moxey will also play for the Wabash Valley volleyball program that is returning this fall after a 16-year absence. The Warriors last played volleyball in 2002, when they qualified for the NJCAA Region 24 Final Four in Peoria. Volleyball was eliminated next year due to budget cuts.

Last fall, Moxey was among the leaders in assists and kills for the Oilers' volleyball team. This spring, Moxey will be returning for another year with the school's softball team after hitting .323 with a team-high four home runs and 25 RBIs in '17.