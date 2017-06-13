PREP ATHLETICS: AHS, EHS, GCHS receive all-SWC recognition for spring sports

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton's Brianna Hatfield (left) is defended by Granite City's Kendyl Pritchett in a girls soccer match earlier in the season. Both players were selected on the all-Southwestern Conference girls' soccer team.

The Edwardsville Tigers turned in another strong Southwestern Conference season this spring, winning league titles in four sports, placing second in one and finishing third in two.

They also finished with 35 all-conference selections, more than any other school.

Also, the Alton Redbirds had 15 all-conference selections and the Granite City Warriors had 13.

All-conference teams for baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys volleyball were released on Tuesday.

Edwardsville won conference titles in softball, boys tennis, boys volleyball and boys track, finished second in girls soccer and placed third in baseball and girls track.

The softball had nine all-conference selections. Emma Lewis (first team), Maria Smith (first team), Sarah Hangsleben (first team), Jordyn Hendricks (second team), Anna Burke (second team), Lauren Taplin (second team), Taryn Brown (second team), Jordan Garella (third team), Lauren Tripp (third team) and Brooke Weber (third team) represented the Tigers on the all-conference softball team.

The baseball team, coming off a second-place finish at the state tournament over the weekend, had seven all-conference selections – Kade Burns (first team pitcher, second team shortstop), Andrew Yancik (third team pitcher, second team utility), Dylan Burris (first team outfielder), Will Messer (third team outfielder), Dalton Wallace (second team catcher), Drake Westcott (first team first baseman) and Joel Quirin (first team second baseman).

The girls soccer team also had seven all-conference selections. They were Abigail Crabtree (first team), Taylor Hansen (first team), Megan Bowman (second team), Ashlin West (third team), Allysiah Belt (third team), Sarah Kraus (third team) and Regan Windau (third team goalkeeper).

The boys volleyball and boys tennis teams each had six all-SWC selections.

In boys tennis, Erik Weiler and Seth Lipe earned first-team singles honors, Alex Gray and Zach Trimpe received first-team doubles notice and Logan Purcell and Ben Bequette were voted second team doubles. Gray and Trimpe won a state title in doubles last month.

Nick Allen (first team), Jack Grimm (first team), Bob Dresner (first team defensive specialist), Will Bode (second team), Lucas Verdun (second team) and Eric Brammeier (third team) were the Tigers' representatives on the all-SWC boys volleyball team.

Savannah Fisher (first team), Tami Wong (first team), Abby Scyoc (second team), Miranda Hudson (second team) and Tomi Dublo (third team) represented Alton on the all-SWC softball team.

The Redbirds' girls soccer team had four selections -- Brianna Hatfield (first team), Katie Kercher (second team), Alaina Nasello (second team) and Sydney Schmidt (third team).

The baseball and boys tennis teams each had three selections. Mike Hampton (second team outfielder), Steven Pattan (first team catcher) and Steven Nguyen (first team utility player) were named on the all-SWC baseball team and Ben Simonsky (third team singles), Adam Kane (third team doubles and Theo Dochy (third team doubles) were Alton's representatives for boys tennis.

For Granite City, the girls soccer team led the way with the most selections with five. They were Lexi Grote (first team), Grace Neidhardt (second team), Kendyl Pritchett (second team), Viktoria Johnson (second team) and Emma Dutko (third team).

The softball team was represented by Morgan Tanksley (first team), Morgan Fazio (second team) and Khaly Bettorf (third team). Cameron Hibbetts (second team designated hitter) and Austin Bonvicino (third team outfielder) were the Warriors' all-SWC representatives for baseball, Collin Sander and Alex Schipkowski earned third team honors in boys volleyball and Carter Roustio was Granite City's lone all-league representative for boys tennis, earning third team singles honors.