PREP ATHLETICS: All in the family

Civic Memorial seniors and twin siblings Austin (left) and Kaylee Eaton will head to Illinois College and Southwestern Illinois College, respectively, next year. Austin will play football, while Kaylee will play basketball.

Civic Memorial seniors and twin siblings Austin and Kaylee Eaton will be going their separate ways next fall.

Kaylee announced that she will be playing basketball at Southwestern Illinois College, a junior college in Belleville, while Austin will play football at Illinois College, an NCAA Division III school in Jacksonville.

Kaylee is coming off an outstanding basketball career at CM, finishing with 1,258 points, helping the Eagles win 108 games with three regional championships and one sectional title and winning all-state awards from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Next year, Kaylee will join a SWIC program that finished 9-19 last winter.

Austin turned in a strong senior season for the CM football team, earning second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors at running back and leading the Eagles in touchdowns with four.