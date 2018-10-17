PREP ATHLETICS: Alton Athletic Association to conduct a fundraiser

The Alton Athletic Association will have a drive to raise funds for improvements to the strength and fitness facilities at Alton High School.

Funds can be donated by visiting www.altonathletics.org and mailing a check to AHS Athletics, Alton High School, 4200 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL 62035.

There are three levels of sponsorship in the drive. The grey sponsorship is $100-$249 and the sponsor's name will be on the contribution plaque at AHS' strength and fitness facility. The red sponsorship is $250-499 and the sponsor will have his name on the contribution plaque as well as receive two season tickets and one parking pass to all AHS sporting events (excluding IHSA postseason tournaments). The silver sponsorship is $500 or more and the sponsor will have his name on the contribution plaque as well as receive four tickets and two parking passes to all AHS sporting events.

“This drive will help benefit all students at AHS for years to come,” Alton Athletics Director Jeff Alderman said. “We hope that all consider donating to this worthwhile endeavor.”

Call at the AHS Athletics Office at 474-1800 for more information.