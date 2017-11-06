PREP ATHLETICS: CM gets 17 on all-MVC fall sports teams

The Civic Memorial Eagles got a total of 17 athletes earning all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors this fall.

Seven of those athletes came from football. They were seniors Peighton Phillips (honorable mention center), Travis Wallace (honorable mention guard), Austin Eaton (second-team running back), Spencer Powell (honorable mention wide receiver), Caden Farrell (honorable mention linebacker) and Brayden Pierce (honorable mention safety) and junior Brayden Georgeoff (second-team defensive end).

Seniors Kameron Denney (first-team midfielder), Parker Calvin (second-tean defender) and Mikey Stevenson (honorable mention forward) and sophomore Nic Vaughn (sophomore midfielder) were the Eagles' representatives on the all-MVC boys soccer team.

Senior Isabella Roberts and juniors Carmen Phillips and Sophie Blagoue earned all-conference awards in girls golf based on their finishes from the MVC Tournament on Sept. 27 at Belk Park. Phillips and Roberts finished in a four-way tie for fourth place with a 90 and Blagoue came in eighth with a 92.

Seniors Hannah Schmidt and Susan Buchanan were CM's lone representatives on the girls volleyball team. Both were named on the honorable mention list.

Sophomore Zoey Lewis was the only CM cross country runner receiving an all-conference award after placing 13th in the MVC meet on Oct. 12 at Principia College.