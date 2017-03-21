PREP ATHLETICS: CM gets 17 on all-MVC winter sports teams

The Civic Memorial Eagles got a total of 17 athletes earning all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors this winter.

The Bethalto school got five selections each in girls' basketball and wrestling, four in boys' basketball and three in wrestling.

Senior Allie Troeckler and junior Kaylee Eaton were named on the first team, sisters Alaina and Kourtland Tyus earned second-team honors and Anna Hall was named on the third team. All five players helped the Eagles win 31 games and a share of the conference title with Highland at 9-1.

Troeckler, who plans to continue her basketball career at SIUE next year, also earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

In wrestling, Brandon Carpenter (195) and Brandon Copeland (160) were named on the first team, Hudson Brown (120) and Hunter Thornton (220) earned second-team honors and Brady Christeson was named honorable mention at 138.

Carpenter earned all-state honors after placing fifth at 195 in the Class 2A state meet in February.

Jaquan Adams, Caden Clark, Jaxsen Helmkamp and David Lane were the CM representatives on the all-MVC boys' basketball team. Adams and Lane earned first-team honors, Clark was voted onto the second team and Helmkamp received third-team notice. All of the players helped the Eagles share the conference title with Triad and Highland at 7-3.

Devin Davis and Gordon Madrey were named on the second team on the all-MVC boys' bowling team. The duo helped the Eagles qualify for the state tournament.

Ashley Westbrook was the lone CM representative on the all-MVC girls' bowling team. She earned first-team honors.