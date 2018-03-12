PREP ATHLETICS: CM gets 20 on all-MVC winter teams

The Civic Memorial Eagles had 20 athletes earning all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors this winter.

The wrestling team led the way with 7 selections, followed by the girls basketball team with 5, the boys bowling team with 4, the boys basketball team with 3 and the girls bowling team with 1.

Freshman Peyton Bechtold, junior Hudson Brown, sophomore Brady Christeson, freshman Briley Christeson, freshman Dillon Dublo and freshmen Caine Tyus and Caleb Tyus were CM's representatives on the all-MVC wrestling team. Brady Christeson and the Tyuses were named on the first team, Brown, Dublo and Bechtold earned second-team honors and Briley Christeson was voted on the third team.

Seniors Kaylee Eaton and Alaira Tyus, sophomores Kourtland Tyus and Anna Hall and freshman Tori Standefer were named on the all-conference girls basketball team. All five helped the Eagles win the MVC conference title with a 10-0 record.

Senior Zac Cathorall, juniors Gordon Madrey and Cort Jackson and sophomore Corey Nooner were voted on the all-MVC boys bowling team.

Seniors Jaquan Adams and Caden Clark and junior Bryce Zupan represented the Eagles on the all-MVC boys basketball team.

Senior Erin Zobrist was the only CM representative on the all-MVC girls bowling team.