PREP ATHLETICS: CM gets 21 on all-MVC spring teams

The Civic Memorial Eagles had 21 athletes earning all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors this spring.

Nine of them came from the baseball team, which won the conference title with an 8-2 record. Seniors Jaxsen Helmkamp (second base) and Corey Price (outfield) were named on the first team, juniors Caden Clark (shortstop), Hayden Sontag (designated hitter), Geoff Withers (starting pitcher) and Spencer Powell (relief pitcher) and seniors Brandon Hampton (outfield and starting pitcher) were named on the second team and Powell (outfield), senior Konnor Loewen (catcher) and Brandon Carpenter (designated hitter).

CM had five players on the all-conference girls soccer team. Junior forward Cassie Hall was the Eagles' only selection on the first team, junior midfielder Morgan Wilson and sophomore defender Jenna Robinson were named on the second team and seniors Kaity Kappler (defender) and Samantha Mann (goalkeeper) earned third-team honors.

Junior Susan Buchanan (outfield) and freshman Rebecca Harkey (designated player) were the Eagles' lone representatives on the all-conference softball team.

CM had five track athletes earning all-conference honors. All-conference selections in track are based on finishes from the MVC girls and boys track meets.

Allie Troeckler earned first-team honors in the 300-meter hurdles after winning the event at the league meet on May 5 at CM. She also earned third-team honors in the shot put and the 1,600-meter relay after placing third in both events. Kaylee Mitchell, Monica Baker and Ashley Alexander were the other members of the 4x4 relay.

Jayden Heeren was the Eagles' lone athlete earning all-MVC honors in boys track. He earned third-team honors in the long jump after finishing third in the event at the boys meet in Highland on May 12.