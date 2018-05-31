PREP ATHLETICS: CM gets 24 on all-MVC spring teams

The Civic Memorial Eagles got a total of 24 athletes earning all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors this spring.

The girls soccer and boys track teams led the way with seven selections apiece. The baseball team had six, the softball team had three and the girls track team had just one.

All-conference teams in baseball, softball and girls soccer were released on Thursday and all-conference selections in track and field were based on finishes from the MVC girls meet on May 3 in Highland and the MVC boys meet on May 10 in Jerseyville.

Morgan Wilson (first team), Cassie Hall (first team), Anna Hall (second team), Kourtland Tyus (second team), Jenna Robinson (second team), Tori Standefer (honorable mention) and Emily Smith (honorable mention) were the Eagles' representatives on the all-MVC girls soccer team.

Michael Stevenson (second team triple jump, second team 4x200 and third team 4x400), Jaquan Adams (third team 400 and third team 4x400), Steven Qiu (third team 110-meter hurdles), Mason Schlemer (second team 4x200), Jayden Heeren (second team 4x200), Jarrett Morgan (second team 4x200) and Ricky Beck (third team 4x400) earned all-conference honors for CM in boys track.

The Eagles had Caden Clark (second team), Geoff Withers (honorable mention pitcher), Bryce Zupan (honorable mention catcher), Zach Vaughn (honorable mention third baseman), Spencer Powell (honorable mention outfielder) and Hayden Sontag (honorable mention designated hitter) on the all-MVC baseball team.

Susan Buchanan (first team outfielder), Cassie Reed (second team catcher) and Jenna Christeson (honorable mention shortstop) were the only CM players on the all-MVC softball team.

Monica Baker was the only CM athlete earning all-league honors in girls track after winning the long jump at the MVC meet.

Tyus, Standefer, Adams, Clark, Zupan and Anna Hall earned their second all-MVC award for the '17-18 school year. All of them received all-league notice in basketball last winter.