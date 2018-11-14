PREP ATHLETICS: Eagles soar to all-MVC honors

× Expand Submitted photo The Civic Memorial Eagles girls golf team poses with its Mississippi Valley Conference tournament championship on Sept. 26.

The Civic Memorial girls golf team celebrated its first Mississippi Valley Conference tournament championship this fall.

It also dominated the all-conference girls golf team.

The Eagles had five all-league selections. Maisey Watson, Reagan Walters, Carmen Phillips, Sophie Blagoue and Gracie Stauder represented the Bethalto school on the all-conference girls golf team. They earned their awards after each of them finished in the top 10 of the MVC tournament on Sept. 26 at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Overall, CM had 24 athletes earning all-league honors this fall. The football team led the way with nine, followed by girls golf with five, boys soccer with four, cross country with three, volleyball with two and girls tennis with one.

The Eagles won the MVC girls golf tournament by 25 strokes over Highland. A year ago, they finished second to Highland by just five strokes.

Phillips and Blagoue earned all-conference honors for the second year in a row after finishing seventh and eighth, respectively, in the MVC tournament.

Watson led the Eagles with a third-place finish. Walters came in fifth and Stauder finished 10th. The top 10 golfers in the MVC tournament earn all-conference honors.

Briley Christenson, Brayden Georgoff, Alex Glover, Dakota Klocke, Keaton Loewen, Chandler Powell, Alex Reams, Hunter Thornton and Nick Walker represented CM on the all-conference football team.

Powell earned honors in three positions. He was named second-team center, honorable mention linebacker and honorable mention kicker.

Georgoff was named first-team defensive end and second-team offensive tackle. Walker (linebacker) earned first-team honors, Loewen (defensive back) and Glover (wide receiver) were named on the second team and Christenson (defensive lineman), Reams (defensive lineman), Thornton (offensive guard) and Klocke (offensive receiver) were voted honorable mention.

In boys soccer, Nic Vaughn was named on the first team, Parker Scottberg earned second-team honors and Brandon Fields and Grant Halley were on the honorable mention list.

Mark Eldridge, Drake Stephenson and Zoey Lewis represented the Eagles on the all-conference cross country team. All-conference selections in cross country were based on finishes from the MVC meet on Oct. 11 at Principia College. Eldridge and Stephenson finished 10th and 12th, respectively, in the boys race and Lewis came in 13th in the girls race.

In volleyball, Sydney Henke received first-team notice and Mackenzie Cato was named honorable mention.

Jenna Robinson was the lone CM representative on the all-MVC girls tennis team, earning second-team honors in singles.