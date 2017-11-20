PREP ATHLETICS: Explorers, Oilers, Knights receive all-PSC honors

× Expand File photo Zach Womack was one of 13 EA-WR players named to the all-Prairie State Conference football team. He earned first-team honors.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers celebrated Prairie State Conference titles in football and girls volleyball this fall.

Both teams from the Alton school finished undefeated in conference play. The football team went 6-0 and the girls volleyball team won all five matches.

The Explorers were rewarded for their success in the PSC by having 13 players on the all-conference football team and 3 on the all-conference girls volleyball team for a total of 16 all-league selections.

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers had a total of 14 all-conference selections, 13 of them were from football.

Metro East Lutheran, which competes in the PSC in volleyball but not in football, had four players on the all-conference volleyball team, more than any other school.

Marquette senior John Blachford earned all-conference honors in three positions – first team wide receiver and honorable mention defensive back and honorable mention kicker.

Senior Riley Veloff, who also helped the Marquette boys soccer team win a Class 1A state title, was named first-team punter and first-team kicker.

Senior D'Avion Peebles and junior Treven Swingler received all-league notice on both sides of the ball. Peebles was named first-team defensive back and first-team running back and Swingler was voted second-team defensive back and second-team running back.

James Malone (defensive lineman) and Ralph Williams (offensive lineman) were named on the first team, Will Hurst (linebacker), Zach Forte (defensive lineman), Adam Strozweski (offensive lineman) and Tommy DeClue (wide receiver) earned second-team honors and Jack Parker (linebacker), Brandon Buhs (defensive lineman) and Alex Roberts (defensive lineman).

The Marquette football team finished 8-2 and was eliminated by Newton in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.

Regina Guehlstorf, Peyton Kline and Brooklyn Taylor were the Explorers' representatives on the all-conference volleyball. All of them earned first-team honors.

The trio helped Marquette finish 17-13 this season.

For EA-WR, Zack Kincaide was named Defensive Player of the Year on the all-PSC football team. He also earned first-team offensive lineman honors.

Gabe Grimes and Lukas Westbrook earned honors on both sides of the ball. Grimes was named second-team linebacker and second-team running back and Westbrook was named first-team linebacker and second-team receiver.

Justin Englar was named first-team quarter and second-team punter.

T.J. Lawson (defensive back), Hunter Morales (defensive lineman) and Zach Womack (running back) earned first-team honors, Brayden Young (defensive back) and Zach Wells (wide receiver) earned second-team honors and Joey Copeland (offensive lineman), Zaide Wilson (defensive back) and Mark Vann (offensive lineman) were named honorable mention.

The EA-WR football team finished 7-3 overall and 5-1 in conference play. The Explorers handed the Oilers their only loss in league play.

Jillian Barber was the lone Oiler on the all-conference girls volleyball team. She was named on the first team.

EA-WR finished 8-24 overall and 1-4 in conference play.

Ellen Schulte, Taylor Bradley, Emily Schwarz and Sidney Vetter were the MELHS players on the all-conference volleyball team. Schulte, Bradley and Schwarz earned first team honors and Vetter was named honorable mention.

The Knights were 12-24 overall and finished second to Marquette in the league standings at 4-1.