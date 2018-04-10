PREP ATHLETICS: Father McGivney schedules camps for the summer

Father McGivney Catholic High School has scheduled camps for six activities – running, girls basketball, boys basketball, art, volleyball and soccer – during the summer.

The co-ed running camp is scheduled for May 29-June 1 for students grades fifth through eighth; the girls basketball camp is from June 4-8 for students grades third through ninth; the boys basketball camp is from June 11-15 for students grades third through eighth; the art camp is from June 18-22 for students from kindergarten through eighth grade; the boys and girls volleyball camp is from June 25-29 for students fourth through ninth grade; and the co-ed soccer camp is from July 16-20 from kindergarten through ninth grade.

Visit il.8to18.com/McGivneyGriffins to register.