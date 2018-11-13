PREP ATHLETICS: Flying with honors

The Southwestern Conference has been good to Hannah Macias.

The Alton senior has received all-conference awards in girls tennis all four years, including a first-team singles honor this fall. She was named on the all-league team in singles in her sophomore and junior seasons and in doubles in her freshman year.

Macias was one of 22 Alton athletes who earned all-conference honors this fall. All-conference teams were released on Monday.

All of the Alton all-league award winners received their honors at the Alton Fall Sports Awards Ceremony on Nov. 8 at AHS.

Macias was one of five Alton players named on the all-conference girls tennis team. The others were Maddie Saenz (second-team singles), Val Walters (third-team singles) and sisters Cali and Mackenzie Giertz (third-team doubles).

Saenz earned all-conference girls tennis honors for the third year in a row. She received an all-SWC award in singles in each of the last two years. Walters and the Giertzes received their all-conference awards.

The boys soccer team also had five players earning all-SWC. They were Jake Lombardi (third team), Owen Macias (third-team goalkeeper), Joey Morrissey (third team), Sam Stutz (second team) and Roman Thomeczek (first team).

Morrissey was named to the all-conference boys soccer team for the second straight year, while Lombardi, Macias, Stutz and Thomeczek earned their first awards.

The football team, which competed in the state playoffs for the second straight year, had nine players named all-conference. They were Michael Green (third-team offensive lineman), Kyle Hughes (second-team defensive lineman), Tim Johnson (second-team running back), Charles Miller (second-team linebacker), Donovan Porter (first-team offensive lineman), Ahmad Sanders (first-team wide receiver and third-team defensive back), Izeal Terrell (first-team linebacker), Terrance Walker (second-team wide receiver) and Ju'Qui Womack (first-team defensive back).

Miller, a senior, received his third all-conference football award. He was named third-team linebacker in each of the last two years.

Porter, Green, Womack, Hughes and Terrell were named on the all-conference team for the second year in a row.

Sanders earned all-league honors for the second time. He was named third-team defensive back in his sophomore year.

Walker and Johnson received their first all-SWC awards.

Cassius Havis received an all-conference award in cross country for the second year in a row. All-league awards in cross country were based on finishes from the all-SWC meet on Oct. 11 at Belleville West. Havis placed 11th in the boys race.

Grace Kane was the lone Alton representative on the all-conference volleyball team, earning second-team honors. It's her first award.

Jenna Fleming was the only Redbird on the all-SWC girls golf team, receiving third-team honors for the second year in a row.

Out of all of the Alton fall sports teams, the football and boys soccer teams were tied for the best conference finish at fourth place. The football team had a 3-3 record, while the boys soccer squad was 1-3-1.