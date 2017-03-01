PREP ATHLETICS: Four Roxana athletes earn all-South Central Conference honors

The Roxana Shells had four athletes earning all-South Central Conference honors this winter.

Zach Golenor was the Shells' lone representative on the all-SCC boys' basketball team and Michael Cherry, Brett Nyswonger and Alex Maguire represented Roxana on the all-league wrestling team.

Golenor was the Shells' leading scorer this season at 18 points per game. He's second on the school's all-time scoring list at 1,423 points.

Golenor averaged 20 points in nine conference games. He scored in double figures in seven of those conference games, including a career-high 39-point effort against Vandalia on Feb. 14.

Roxana finished in a tie for sixth with Gillespie at 4-5.

Nyswonger finished 38-6 in the 285-pound division and was the Shells' only state qualifier. He earned second-team honors.

Michael Cherry shared second-team honors with Carlinville's Rylan Frankford at 145. He finished 20-16 and qualified for sectionals.

Alex Maguire earned first-team honors at 138 after finishing 37-8. He also qualified for sectionals.

The Roxana wrestlers finished fourth with a 1-3 mark in the five-team conference standings.

All-SCC teams for boys' and girls' basketball and wrestling were released on Tuesday. The Shells didn't have any players on the all-conference girls' basketball team.