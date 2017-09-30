PREP ATHLETICS: GCHS to join South Seven Conference in '19-20

The Granite City Warriors will have a new home in the 2019-2020 school year.

The athletic program will join the South Seven Conference. The Granite City School Board voted 7-0 during a meeting on Sept. 26 for the Warriors to join their new league – which includes Centralia, Carbondale, Marion, Cahokia, Althoff and Mount Vernon – in two years.

“I think it's the best for our student athletes,” Granite City superintendent Jim Greenwald said. “These are schools that are very similar to us. We're no longer going to be in a conference with these super powers that have close to 3,000 kids. It's going to give our kids an opportunity to be in a conference and vying for all-conference honors. I think it's going to be a really good fit in a lot of ways competitively. I think it's going to give us a more level playing ground. I think they want us and it's very nice to be wanted.”

The Warriors will leave the Southwestern Conference after the '17-18 school year. They will play an independent schedule in '18-19 before heading to the South Seven.

“(Granite City athletics director John) Moad has done a super job of putting together an independent schedule for next year,” Greenwald said. “As we know, that's hard to do when you can't do that over a sustained period of time. We were looking for a conference to get in. Ideally, we would have liked to get in the Mississippi Valley Conference, but in all due respect, they did not want us. They didn't feel there was room right now.”

The Warriors are playing in their 83rd and final season in the SWC. They were a charter member of the league that began in 1923. Granite City left the conference in 1975 before returning in 1985.

The Warriors currently compete in a conference that includes Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and O'Fallon. Collinsville's football team will leave the SWC after the '18 season.

“We had a wonderful relationship with the Southwestern Conference,” Greenwald said. “It's been a privilege to associated all of these years with these great schools. Naturally, we're still in the conference this year as a full-fledged member. But I think moving forward, it's going to be the right thing to do. The No. 1 thing is going to be what's best for our student athletes.”

O'Fallon and Edwardsville competed in the South Seven. Both joined the conference in 1993. Edwardsville left in 1995 to join the SWC and O'Fallon became a SWC member in 2000.

GCHS' decision to leave the SWC was stemmed from an incident on Feb. 21, when a gun was found in the stands during a Granite City-East St. Louis boys basketball game that was suspended and was never made up.

School officials asked the other SWC schools to improve of safety for athletic events, but all of them declined, leading the Warriors to make the decision on leaving the conference.

Then, Centralia superintendent Chuck Lane started having discussions with Greenwald about inviting GCHS to join the South Seven, which was formed in 1939.

“Chuck was my first contact with the South Seven and I think Chuck was very instrumental in communicating our honest feelings with the other members in the conference,” the Granite City superintendent said. “I thank Chuck for paving the way for us and planting the initial seeds with me so we can move forward.”

The school board voted 7-0 for the Warriors to leave the SWC during a board meeting on May 9. A week later, Greenwald, Moad and GCHS principal Daren DePew held a public meeting at Memorial Gymnasium to discuss the program's future plans.

Greenwald said he was pleased that the school made the decision of joining the South Seven just 5 days before the deadline of Oct. 1.

“John, Daren and I have been warming the board up that this was going to be the direction that we were going to be going,” he said. “We're really excited about the opportunity it gives us.”

Centralia, Marion and Mount Vernon have been charter members of the South Seven. Carbondale joined the league in 1965, Cahokia became a member in 1995 and Althoff joined in 2001.

With Granite City joining the South Seven, the conference will have seven teams for the first time in over 50 years.

The conference was expanded to eight teams when Carbondale joined. That number shrunk to six in 1993 when four schools left the conference and Edwardsville and O'Fallon joined. Two years later, Cahokia replaced Edwardsville to keep the number to six teams.

The South Seven was down to five teams after O'Fallon left in 2000, but that number went back to six after Althoff joined the next year.

With over 1,800 students, Granite City will be the largest school in the South Seven. Mount Vernon is currently the largest school with 1,190, followed by Marion (1,083), Carbondale (988), Cahokia (928), Centralia (911) and Althoff (633 with multiplier).

“We felt that the South Seven is a good fit,” Greenwald said. “They're going to work with us with some of the travel. All of those schools are within 15 to 60 miles with the exception of the two schools that are far south in Marion and Carbondale. We've been playing them for years in everything anyway, so I think it's going to be a really good fit for us.”