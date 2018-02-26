PREP ATHLETICS: Grade A effort

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial's Hannah Schmidt attempts a free throw against Jersey earlier in the season. Schmidt was named to the IHSA All-State Academic team.

Civic Memorial senior Hannah Schmidt was named to IHSA All-State Academic Honorable Mention team.

Schmidt was chosen as one of 76 athletes from the state to be named on the all-state academic team. There were 50 athletes on the honorable mention and 26 on the first team. There were over 400 nominations.

Schmidt was the only area athlete to earn all-state academic honors.

Every IHSA school was invited to nominate one female students and one male student to be part of the prestigious team. Nominees needed to possess a minimum 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale after their seventh semester, have participated in at least two activities during each of the last two years of high school and demonstrated outstanding citizenship.

The nominations were evaluated by a committee made up of principals, athletic directors and activities directors. One male winner and one female winner from each of the seventh IHSA Board of Director Divisions were selected initially, while the final 12 spots on the team were then rounded out with at-large candidates from anywhere in the state.

Schmidt played volleyball and basketball at CM and is ranked second in her graduating class with a 4.449 GPA. This past winter, she helped the Eagles finish with 28 wins and capture a Mississippi Valley Conference title.