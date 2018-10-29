PREP ATHLETICS: GCHS fall teams to have award ceremonies

With the Granite City Warriors' fall season officially over, the fall athletic teams will be having their award ceremonies within the next two weeks.

The cross country team was scheduled to have its ceremony at 5:30 tonight at the Granite City High School cafeteria.

The boys golf team will have its ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the cafeteria.

The girls golf team will have its awards event at 6 p.m. Thursday at Pizza World in Johnson Road.

The boys soccer team will have its ceremony at 6 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the cafeteria. The following night, the girls volleyball team will have its ceremony at the cafeteria.

The girls tennis team will present its awards at 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at the GCHS Media Center.

The football team, which qualified for the state playoffs for the first time in seven years, will have its ceremony at 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at cafeteria.

The Warriors' fall season ended on Saturday, when the boys and girls cross country teams failed to qualify out of the Class 3A Quincy Sectional.