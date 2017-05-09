PREP ATHLETICS: Granite City plans to leave Southwestern Conference

GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Warriors are leaving the Southwestern Conference – again.

The Warriors will depart the SWC after the '17-'18 season. The Granite City School Board voted 7-0 on Tuesday for the athletic program to leave the eight-team league that includes Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Collinsville, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and O'Fallon.

“We've been respected members of the conference for many years,” Granite City Superintendent Jim Greenwald said.. “This is nothing against anybody who is part of that conference because I, myself, was president of that conference a few years ago.”

Board members Bill McMasters, Carolyn Yates, Kathy Hagnauer, Bev Scroggins, Matt Jones, Tanja Cook-Sedabres and Linda Knogl, athletic director John Moad and principal Daren DePew were in attendance.

Several coaches were present at Tuesday's board meeting, including football coach Carl Luehmann, girls soccer coach Kenny Prazma, girls golf coach Karen Greenwald and Ryan Reeves, who was hired to take over the boys soccer program for the '17 fall season two weeks ago.

Greenwald said the school is leaving the conference because of safety reasons due to an incident that happened at a Granite City road basketball game against East St. Louis on Feb. 21.

“It was a very serious situation which the game was suspended,” he said. “There was a weapon that was in the upper stands. Fortunately, nobody was hurt or shots were fired. But not only our team, but our fans and our parents and our cheerleaders were put in a very dangerous situation. Per recommendation of the board which I fulfilled immediately, I sent a letter to Superintendent (Arthur) Culver of East St. Louis. I received a message back from him several weeks later and he basically said East St. Louis High School's concern for safety mirrored ours. ”

Granite City was a founding member of the Southwestern Conference. The Warriors have been members of the conference since its inception in 1923, with the exception of the two years the conference was disbanded ('53-'54 and '54-'55) and 1975-1985.

The Warriors left the SWC in 1975 two years after the school district decided to split Granite City High School into two high schools – North and South. Granite City returned to the conference in 1985, just two years after the two high schools merged back into one school, Granite City High School.

Granite City will remain in the conference for another full year.

“Mr. DePew and I had a lot of discussions on this,” Moad said. “I think (being) Independent for a couple of years will be the way to go and see where all of the chips fall and see who approaches us and find the best fit for our kids.”