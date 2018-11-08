PREP ATHLETICS: Honors in the Prairie State

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp East Alton-Wood River's Ryan Dawson (5) earned all-Prairie State Conference football honors in three different positions this fall. He was one of 13 Oilers named to the all-league team.

The East Alton-Wood River football team cruised to a Prairie State championship this fall, winning all six games.

The Oilers were awarded for their success by having 13 players on the all-conference football team, which was released on Nov. 2. They were Ryan Dawson, Zach Gibbs, Gavin Haynes, Geof Martinez, Shawn McKee, Hunter Morales, Adam Newberry, Brody Newberry, Reggie Newtall, Marc St. Peter's, Richard Stewart, Mark Vann and Damien Wiseman.

The Marquette Catholic Explorers also had 13 players earning all-league honors in football. They were Alex Barnhart, DaVon Berry, Khalin Bethel, Cliff Chandler, Luke Daniel, Jonah Fahnestock, Davon Fields, Jake Gatorman, Javion Morgan, Colten Roswell, Zach Smith, Kaleb Ware and Ralph Williams.

Marquette had three players and EA-WR had two on the all-conference volleyball team. Brooklyn Taylor, Jenna Zacha and Delaney Cain were the Explorers' representatives and Aubrey Robinson and Emily Sidwell were the selections for the Oilers.

With the conference title, the football Oilers clinched their third straight state playoff berth. EA-WR finished 6-4 after starting off 0-3.

Haynes was named the PSC's Defensive Player of the Year and earned second-team honors at offensive line.

Dawson was named first-team secondary, second-team punter and honorable mention defensive back. Vann was named first-team lineman on both sides of the ball and Newtall was named first-team kicker, second-team secondary and honorable mention defensive back.

Morales (defensive lineman), St. Peter's (offensive lineman), Adam Newberry (offensive lineman) and Brody Newberry (offensive back) earned first-team honors. Stewart (defensive linebacker) and McKee (defensive linebacker) were named on the second team and Wiseman (defensive linebacker), Martinez (offensive lineman) and Gibbs (offensive lineman) received honorable mention notice.

For Marquette, Ware was named the conference's offensive player of the year and earned second-team honors at secondary.

Fahnestock was named first-team punter and second-team kicker, Gatorman was named second-team defensive lineman and third-team offensive lineman and Fields was selected second-team wide receiver and honorable mention secretary.

Morgan (wide receiver) and Williams (offensive lineman) earned first-team honors, Smith (defensive linebacker) and Berry (wide receiver) were named on the second team and Barnhart (defensive linebacker), Daniel (defensive linebacker), Roswell (defensive lineman), Bethel (defensive lineman) and Chandler (running back) were named honorable mention.

In volleyball, Taylor, Zacha and Robinson were named on the first team and Cain and Sidwell earned second-team honors.Marquette finished third in the conference standings at 4-2 after sharing the league title with Nokomis last year.