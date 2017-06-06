PREP ATHLETICS: Marquette baseball gets four players on all-PSC team

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette senior Emma Taylor was named on the all-Prairie State Conference softball team this spring.

The Marquette Catholic baseball cruised to a Prairie State Conference championship this spring, winning all five games.

The Explorers were awarded for their successful conference season by having four players on the all-league team. They were junior Luke Simmons and seniors Brady McAfee, Liam Maher and Konnor Morrissey.

Simmons (pitcher), McAfee (outfielder) and Maher (infielder) earned first-team honors, while Morrissey was named on the honorable mention list.

In addition to their conference championship, the Explorers won their first regional title since 2012 and finished with a 22-11 record.

The Marquette softball team also turned in a banner season this spring, going 27-5 overall and 4-0 in conference play. It had five players on the all-league softball team, more than any other school.

Juniors Meghan Schorman (pitcher) and Grace Frost (utility player), freshman Jada Johnson (designated hitter) and senior Emma Taylor (infielder) were named on the first team and Taylor Whitehead was named honorable mention.

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers had three selections on the all-conference softball team and two on the all-conference baseball team.

Seniors Carly Campbell (catcher) and Haley Shewmake (outfielder) and junior Morgan Moxey (infielder) were the Oilers' representatives on the all-PSC softball team. All of them were named on the first team.

Tyler Hamby and Gage Booten were EA-WR's only players on the all-conference baseball team. Hamby was named first-team infielder and Booten was named honorable mention.

Metro-East Lutheran had three baseball players earning all-PSC honors. They were Jake Jump (first-team pitcher), Eli Jacobs (first-team designated hitter) and Noah Coddington (first-team outfielder).

Sidney Vetter was the Knights' lone representative on the all-conference softball team as she earned first-team infielder honors.