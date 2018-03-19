PREP ATHLETICS: Marquette dominates all-PSC awards

File photo File photo File photo

The Marquette Catholic Explorers were successful in the Prairie State Conference basketball season this winter.

The boys squad won the conference title at 5-0, while the girls shared the league title with Nokomis at 3-1.

The Explorers were honored for their success by having a total of nine players named to the all-Prairie State Conference basketball teams, more than any other school.

Isaiah Ervin, Sammy Green, Jacob Hall, Reagan Snider and Nick Hemann were the Explorers' representatives on the all-PSC boys basketball team. Ervin, Green, Hall and Snider earned first team honors, while Hemann was voted honorable mention.

Lauren Fischer, Peyton Kline, Lila Snider and Taylor Aguirre were the Marquette players on the all-conference girls basketball team. Fischer, Kline and Snider received first-team awards, while Aguirre was selected honorable mention.

The Metro East Lutheran Knights had five players – three boys, two girls – named all-conference. Damonte Bean (first team), Larry Harris (honorable mention) and Jason Williams (honorable mention) were the MELHS' representatives on the all-PSC boys basketball team. Ellen Schulte (first team) and Sami Kasting (honorable mention) received all-conference awards for girls basketball for the Knights.

Kayla Brantley was the only East Alton-Wood River athlete receiving all-conference honors as she was selected honorable mention in girls basketball.