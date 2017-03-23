PREP ATHLETICS: Marquette, MELHS each have five all-PSC selections

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Marquette Catholic junior Sammy Green earned first-team all-Prairie State Conference honors in his first year with the program.

Marquette Catholic's boys basketball program breezed through a Prairie State Conference championship this winter, winning all five games.

The Explorers were rewarded for their successful conference season by having three players named to the all-league team. Junior Sammy Green and sophomore Isaiah Ervin were named on the first team and junior Reagan Snider was named honorable mention. All of them received their first all-PSC award.

Green, Ervin and Snider helped Marquette turn in one of its best seasons in program history. In addition to their conference title, the Alton school won 30 games and captured Class 2A regional and sectional championships before falling to Mount Carmel in the super-sectional game.

Two Marquette players were named to the all-conference girls' basketball team. Lauren Fischer earned first-team honors and Madi Connors was named honorable mention.

Metro East Lutheran had three boys and two girls receive all-conference notice. Noah Coddington (first team), JJ Schwarz (first team) and Braden Woolsey (honorable mention) were MELHS' representatives on the all-PSC boys' basketball team. Ellen Schulte (first team) and Sami Kasting (honorable mention) represented the Knights on the all-PSC girls' basketball team.

East Alton-Wood River had a boy and a girl named earning first-team honors on the all-conference team. They were seniors Jamie Roustio (boys) and Carly Campbell (girls).