PREP ATHLETICS: Prairie bound

The Father McGivney athletic program has found a new home.

The Glen Carbon school was recently voted to join the Prairie State Conference. First-year athletics director Jeff Oller said the school will likely start league play in the 2018-2019 school year.

“It's a good thing for the kids,” he said. “They'll continue to compete for conference championships and it's more recognition for them.”

The Griffins will play in a league that includes Bunker Hill, East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic, Metro East Lutheran, Mount Olive and Nokomis. The PSC was formed in 1985.

Marquette and MELHS joined the league in the 2012-2013 school year and EA-WR joined in the 2014-2015 season. MELHS competes in the PSC in all sports except football.

Mount Olive and Nokomis are charter members of the PSC. South Fork, Pawnee and Dupo are also in the PSC, but only in football.

Father McGivney, which opened in 2012, has cross country and track, golf, soccer, basketball and volleyball in both boys and girls divisions, has baseball and will soon have softball. The Griffins are having track and boys volleyball for the first time this spring and wrapped up their first season in cross country last fall.

“We'll be joining for the sports that we have and that the conference provides,” Oller said. “We don't have football, obviously.”