PREP ATHLETICS: Prairie State success

Photo by Theo Tate By Dan Cruz By Jeff Helmkamp

The Marquette Catholic baseball and softball teams cruised past the competition in the Prairie State Conference this spring.

Both squads captured league championships by finishing 5-0 in league play. They were awarded for their success by having a combined 13 players earning all-PSC honors.

The Explorers had eight players named on the all-conference softball team and five on the all-conference baseball team.

Meghan Schorman (pitcher), Grace Frost (designated hitter), Taylor Whitehead (utility player), Tess Eberlin (infielder), Jada Johnson (outfielder), Kiley Beth Kirchner (outfielder) earned first team honors and Gracie Morris and Kyra Green were selected honorable mention for the Marquette softball team, which won a school-record 36 games this season. The eight selections were the most than any other school.

Luke Simmons (first team pitcher), Ethan Kopsie (first team designated hitter), Jayce Maag (first team infielder), Sam Cogan (honorable mention) and Connor Engelman (honorable mention) were the Explorers' representatives on the all-PSC baseball team.

East Alton-Wood River had four all-conference selections in baseball and two in softball. Lukas Westbrook (first team infielder), Zach Wells (first team outfielder), Gage Booten (honorable mention) and Hunter Hall (honorable mention) represented the Oilers on the all-conference baseball team and Morgan Moxey and Macy Flanigan were named on the all-league softball team.

Metro East Lutheran had Eli Jacobs (infielder) and Erik Broekemeir (honorable mention) on the all-PSC baseball team. Sidney Vetter was the Knights' lone representative on the all-PSC softball team, earning first team catcher honors.