PREP ATHLETICS: Roxana gets 13 on all-SCC spring teams

Three months ago, Zach Golenor earned South Central Conference first-team honors in basketball.

This spring, the Roxana senior received another first-team all-conference award, this time in baseball. He received first-team infielder notice.

Golenor was one of 13 Roxana athletes who earned all-conference honors this spring. All-league teams in baseball, softball and girls soccer were released over the weekend. All-conference teams in track were determined by finish at the conference meet on May 2 in Greenville.

Last winter, Golenor earned first-team all-conference honors in basketball after leading the Shells in scoring at 18 points per game.

This spring, Golenor was one of the Roxana baseball team's top hitters with a .333 average and was the Shells' lone representative on the first team. Last year, he batted .265.

Joining Golenor on the all-conference baseball team is junior Logan Presley. Presley, the Shells' top hitter at .425, was named third-team infielder.

The Shells had four players – sophomores Abigail Stahlhut and Olivia Stangler, juinor Phoebe Booher and senior Abby Palen – on the all-conference softball team.

Stahlhut earned first-team outfielder honors after hitting .521 with 14 home runs and 64 RBIs.

Palen and Booher were named second-team infielders and Stangler was named second-team outfielder. Booher hit .379 with four home runs and 47 RBIs, Palen finished at .342 with three home runs and 28 RBIs and Stangler batted .313 with 21 RBIs.

Juniors Braeden Lackey, Emma Lucas, Alyssa Auterey and Haley Milazzo and freshman Cloe Copeland were the Shells' representatives on the all-conference girls soccer team.

Lackey was named first-team goalkeeper, Lucas and Copeland earned first-team honors and Auterey and Milazzo were named on the second team. The five players helped Roxana win 14 matches and its first regional title in program history.

Lackey and Milazzo also earned an all-conference award in their second sport for the '16-17 school year. Last fall, Lackey and Milazzo were named all-league in volleyball and tennis, respectively.

Jordan Hawkins and Jenna Rudd were the lone Roxana athletes who earned all-conference honors in track and field.

Hawkins, a junior, earned first-team honors in the discus after winning the event at the conference meet earlier this month. He placed fourth in the discus at the Class 2A state meet over the weekend.

Rudd, also a junior, earned second-team honors in the shot put after placing second in the event at the conference meet.

The top three finishers in each event earn all-conference honors.