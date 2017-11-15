PREP ATHLETICS: Roxana gets 21 on all-SCC fall teams

The Roxana Shells had 21 athletes earning all-South Central Conference honors this fall.

The football team led the way with seven all-conference selections. Ryan Harris received awards on both sides of the ball, earning first-team honors at defensive lineman and second-team honors as offensive lineman. Wyatt Kirkpatrick (second-team running back), Joey Johnson (third-team running back), David Pluester (third-team linebacker), Marcus Hartnett (second-team defensive back), James Perry (third-team defensive back) and Riley Ripper (first-team punter).

The boys soccer and cross country teams each had three all-conference selections.

Tyler Svoboda (first team), Logan Presley (second team) and Dylan Klunk (third team) were the Shells' representatives on the all-conference boys soccer team.

Cree Stumpf, Jarrett Warmack and Michaela Tarpley earned all-conference honors in cross country for Roxana. All-league awards were based on finishes from the SCC meet on Oct. 16 in Brighton. Stumpf and Warmack placed sixth and eighth, respectively, in the boys meet and Tarpley came in fourth in the girls meet.

The girls tennis, girls golf, boys golf and girls volleyball squads each had two all-conference selections.

Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo earned first-team honors after winning a conference title in doubles.

Bailey Sharpmack and Olivia Stangler received all-league awards in girls golf after their performances at the SCC tournament at Indian Springs Golf Course in September. Sharpmack won the tournament title for the third year in a row, while Stangler came in sixth.

Matt Marcuzzo and Scott Anderson earned all-conference awards in boys golf after finishing sixth and ninth, respectively, in the league tournament at Indian Springs in September.

Braeden Lackey and Hannah Kelley were Roxana's representatives on the all-SCC girls volleyball team. Lackey earned first team honors and Kelley was named on the third team.