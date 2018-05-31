PREP ATHLETICS: Roxana gets 21 on all-SCC spring teams

Emma Lucas picked up another all-South Central Conference award this spring.

The Roxana senior was named on the all-conference girls soccer team for the fourth time. She earned first-team honors.

Last winter, Lucas was the only Roxana player on the all-SCC girls basketball team. It was her first all-league honor in basketball.

Lucas was one of 21 Roxana athletes who earned all-South Central Conference honors this spring. All-conference teams in baseball, softball and girls soccer were released on Thursday and all-conference honors in track and field were based on finishes from the SCC meet on May 1 at Litchfield.

Besides Lucas, seniors Braeden Lackey (first-team goalkeeper) and Brynn Huddleston (second team), sophomore Cloe Copeland (second team) and freshman Macie Lucas (second team) were the other Roxana players on the all-SCC girls soccer team. The Shells won their first conference championship in program history this spring, finishing with an 8-0 record.

Roxana had a total of 11 track and field athletes receiving all-league notice. They were Jordan Hawkins (first-team boys discus), Cree Stumpf (first-team boys 3,200-meter run), Abby Zangori (second-team girls shot put), Laine Hawkins (third-team girls long jump), Carlos Ruvalcaba (third-team boys 1,600-meter run), Janelynn Wirth (third-team girls 1,600-meter run), Cole Liley (second team boys 400-meter relay), Ken Wilson (second team boys 4x100 and third-team 4x200), Parris White (second team boys 4x100 and third team 4x200), Larry Lowe (second team boys 4x100 and third team 4x200) and Michael Cherry (third team boys 4x200).

Senior Phoebe Booher (second-team infielder), juniors Abi Stahlhut (first-team infielder) and Olivia Stangler (second-team outfielder) and sophomore Madison Klaas (third-team catcher) were Roxana's representatives on the all-conference softball team.

Freshman Braeden Wells was the lone Roxana player on the all-conference baseball team. He earned first-team designated hitter/utility honors.

Lackey, Stumpf and Stangler also earned their second all-SCC award for the '17-18 school year. Last fall, Lackey was named all-conference in volleyball, Stangler earned an all-SCC award in golf and Stumpf received all-league notice in cross country.