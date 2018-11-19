PREP ATHLETICS: South Central success

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana cross country team was successful in the South Central Conference this season, picking up a sweep in both boys and girls divisions and getting six runners earning all-conference awards.

The Roxana cross country team made plenty of accomplishments this fall.

One of them was picking up a sweep in both boys and girls divisions at the South Central Conference championship meet on Oct. 15 at Schneider Park in Brighton. The boys won their first SCC title, whle the girls captured their first since 2011.

Roxana had a combined six athletes getting all-conference honors. They were Matt Olbert, cousins Jennifer and Lette Palen, Cree Stumpf, Jarrett Warmack and Janelynn Wirth. The top 10 finishers in the boys and girls divisions receive notice.

Overall, the Shells had a total of 22 athletes getting all-league honors. The cross country team tied the football squad for the most selections with six. The boys soccer team had four, volleyball and girls tennis each had two and boys and girls golf had one apiece.

In cross country, Cree Stumpf won the boys individual championship at the SCC meet to earn all-conference honors. Olbert and Warmack placed third and fourth, respectively.

Wirth finished fourth, Lette Palen came in sixth and Jennifer Palen placed seveth in the girls race.

All six runners were part of Roxana's outstanding cross country season that included both teams qualifying for the Class 1A state meet in Peoria and having an all-state medalist in Stumpf.

In football, David Pluester earned first-team honors at linebacker. Michael Ilch (running back) was named on the second team and Drew Huff (defensive lineman), Parris White (wide receiver), Austin Wilburn (defensive back) and Logan Zeller (offensive lineman) received third-team notice.

Drew Beckman, Dawson Klunk, Dylan Klunk and Austin Martin were the Shells' representatives on the all-SCC boys soccer team. Dylan Klunk was named on the first, Drew Beckman earned second-team honors, Dawson Klunk was selected second-team goalkeeper and Martin was named on the third team.

Juniors Lauren and Abbey Gegen earned all-league honors in girls tennis after winning a doubles title at the SCC tournament on Oct. 6 in Roxana. They beat Sarah Brannon and Aly Ahern of Greenville in the finals.

Senior Taylor Jackson and sophomore Macie Lucas were the only Shells on the all-conference volleyball team. Jackson earned second-team honors and Lucas was named on the third team.

Olivia Stangler earned all-conference honors in girls golf for the second year in a row after placing second in the SCC tournament in September. She finished ninth last year.

Matt Marcuzzo received an all-conference award in boys golf after finishing ninth in the league tournament.

